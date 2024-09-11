Texas to Host 5-Star Michael Terry III For Another Visit
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns are looking to land their fourth five-star commit in the 2025 recruiting land.
According to Inside Texas, the Longhorns will host five-star athlete Michael Terry III for an unofficial visit on Saturday when Texas hosts UTSA. A San Antonio native and Alamo Heights product, Terry III will watch his hometown Roadrunners take on the No. 2 team in the country.
Terry has already taken official visits to Nebraska (April 26), Oregon (May 17, June 21), Texas (June 7) and Texas A&M (June 13). He made his way back to Lincoln over the weekend for another visit, as the Cornhuskers have clearly established themselves as one of the top contenders to land Terry III’s services. Oregon and Texas A&M are also in the mix.
On Aug. 26, On3 recruiting analyst Steve Wiltfong released an expert prediction that Texas will secure a commitment from Terry III. Should Texas land him, he would join safety Jonah Williams and receivers Kaliq Lockett and Jaime Ffrench as the fourth five-star to highlight an elite recruiting class for coach Steve Sarkisian and staff.
“Texas is never a dull moment,” Terry told Wiltfong. “Going over things with Coach (Tashard Choice). Watching the practice seeing my ex-high school teammates. And showing me how they work and evaluate the news guys explaining what they looking for and what they would look to get from me all was a good takeaways and help me understand exactly what I’ll be doing and how I’ll handle working with different position coaches on getting development for multiple positions."
Terry III has played receiver and running back during his high school career, with some scouting reports, like this one from 247Sports, even giving the 6-3, 210-pound prospect the potential to play tight end or on defense as a linebacker or safety.
Terry III tallied 50 grabs, 758 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns from 2021 to 2022. During that span, he also added 93 rush attempts for 826 yards and 14 more scores while returning two kickoffs for touchdowns.
No. 2 Texas and UTSA will kick off from Austin on Saturday at 6 p.m. CT.