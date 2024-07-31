Texas OC Kyle Flood 'Has A Lot of Confidence' in New-Look Longhorns WR Room
Though the Texas Longhorns offense has a strong number of returners, the team lost its three best wide receivers, Xavier Worthy, Jordan Whittington, and Adonai Mitchell, to the 2024 NFL Draft.
That is not to say the Texas new receiver room is not rich in talent, with names like Isaiah Bond, Matthew Golden and Ryan Wingo joining the roster.
"Even though we don't have the returning starts [at receiver], necessarily here at Texas for that position group that we do at some other positions, we have a lot of confidence in that receiver room," said offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Kyle Flood.
Texas returning quarterback Quinn Ewers had already some good feedback on his new teammates around spring practice and the annual Orange and White scrimmage.
"A lot of new faces in that room," Ewers said. "It made my job a whole lot easier having J Whitt and Xavier in that room to help those younger guys, but now we don't really have an old head like J Whitt in that room to help those guys figure it out. But it's good for me because I get to learn more about how to help those guys and just trying to get more comfortable being in that position."
Flood, like his on-the-field leader, is confident in the work the new faces in the team can bring to the table.
"I was looking at it this morning before I came in here and we've got nine receivers who are ultimately going to take reps with the ones and twos this training camp and that's something we haven't been anything near that in the three previous years that we've been here. So, it's a talented room. Coach [Chris] Jackson had a good offseason with those guys."