Texas QB Arch Manning Receives Surprising Rating in College Football 25 Video Game
Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning came out of nowhere Tuesday with an announcement that he’ll be featured in the College Football 25 video game set to release next week.
As one of the more popular players in college football, the buzz surrounding his inclusion has been substantial since he had yet to opt in with EA Sports for the right to use his name, image and likeness. With the game now just days away from its July 19 release date, Manning has received his overall rating, and it might come as a surprise to some fans.
Per reports Thursday from CBS Sports, Manning will be an 87 overall in the game (on a maximum scale of 99 overall). Considering that the young QB has only appeared in two career games, it’s safe to say that this rating is surprisingly high since it now gives Manning the second-highest rating among Texas players in the video game.
While this is hardly a slight at Manning, even most Longhorns fans would probably agree that this rating is a bit too high.
Here are some of the ratings that CBS Sports' Josh Pate revealed and see for yourself:
Quinn Ewers: 92, Arch Manning: 87, Isaiah Bond: 88. Silas Bolden: 86, Matthew Golden: 86, CJ Baxter: 87, Trey Moore: 89, Anthony Hill: 86, Andrew Mukuba: 89, Malik Muhammad: 87
Does Manning have “87 overall” potential? Absolutely. He was a five-star recruit for a reason. However, he just doesn’t have the game reps to justify a rating that high.
This past season, Manning only played in two contests and didn’t appear in his first career college game until the regular-season finale against Texas Tech. He finished that 57-7 win going 2 of 5 passing for 30 yards while adding a 12-yard run. He then took the final snaps in Texas’ 49-21 win over Oklahoma State in the Big 12 Championship.
In the spring game this past April, he finished 19 of 25 passing for 355 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception.
Regardless, the highly-anticipated game is just that … a video game. The ratings are supposed to be fun and offer the chance for fans to have some interesting debates.
If Ewers were to miss any time this upcoming season, Manning would have the chance to prove that he’s deserving of his 87 overall rating.