Texas QB Depth Could Set Them Apart From Other Contenders
Quinn Ewers will likely miss next Saturday's matchup against Louisiana-Monroe, but fans should not worry.
If the UTSA game proved anything, it was that Texas is stacked in the quarterback department. Second-string Arch Manning played for the majority of the game and had a stellar performance, while third-string Trey Owens took charge in the final quarter for his first minutes wearing burnt orange.
"For Arch to come in — you never know as a backup when you're going to get put in the game," head coach Steve Sarkisian said. "For him to come in on his first play, to hit DeAndre Moore for
the touchdown on his third play, was big. We’re in a little different style of offense when he's in there; the little zone read, to pull it and for the explosive play. But I loved the post throw to Ryan Wingo
for the long touchdown, the big corner route to Ryan [Wingo], and threw a beautiful slot fade to Johntay Cook for a touchdown. He did some nice things for us and extended some drives on third
down. So, that was a great experience for him."
For his first collegiate performance in a game he was probably not expecting to play, Owens did a solid job despite some errors.
In the week four matchup against ULM, Manning is the probable starter with Ewers out with a strained abdomen, but if needed, Owens could also get a chance to add to his in-game experience.
Having three quarterbacks with valuable playing experience can set Texas apart from other teams.
'Loved that we got to play a lot of players, and those players got rewarded through their efforts in
practice to go out and play well," Sarkisian said. "So, we've got to kind of create that again this week and make practices as competitive as we can.”
Ewers is on a week-by-week evaluation and the Heisman candidate will hope to be back by the SEC kickoff against Mississippi State in October.