Texas QB Trey Owens Had 'Best Practice as a Longhorn,' Says Steve Sarkisian
AUSTIN -- Texas Longhorns freshman quarterback Trey Owens is taking his game up a notch as he prepares to potentially be the backup for a second straight week.
With Quinn Ewers still questionable due to an abdominal injury ahead of Saturday's SEC opener against Mississippi State, Arch Manning will be the starter once again in the even that Ewers doesn't play. Meanwhile, Owens has had to stay ready in case his number is called.
Though it's best that Owens doesn't take the field unless the Longhorns are up big, Steve Sarkisian's latest comments should give Texas fans confidence that the freshman can step in and hold down the fort in the worst-case scenario that Manning exits due to injury.
"I think Arch has had a very good week, and I would say this Trey Owens probably had his best practice as a Longhorn today, so that was really encouraging as well," Sarkisian said Thursday via Zoom.
Owens has appeared in two games this season, seeing action in garbage time against UTSA and Louisiana-Monroe. He went 2 of 4 passing for 19 yards and ran once for three yards in the 56-7 win over UTSA before taking some snaps late in the blowout win over ULM.
Prior to the start of the regular season, Ewers told Texas Longhorns on SI that he's seen Owens mature and grow throughout the offseason.
"He's definitely a fun guy to have in the room, for sure," Ewers told Texas Longhorns on SI."He's goofy and he's a funny guy, so he's just fun to be around. I've got to see him grow over the past year or so, and just seeing how much he's matured since when he got here, just how much he cares about football. Iron sharpens iron, and that goes for anybody in that quarterback room. I think we are the best quarterback room in the country, and we really pushed each other to be the best quarterbacks we can be. I think that's why we are continually getting better."
During the Orange-White Spring Game in April, Owens finished 14 of 21 passing for 228 yards and three touchdowns, as he went toe-to-toe with Manning in what turned into an exciting back-and-forth affair.
If the Longhorns can build a sizeable lead against Mississippi State in the second half, expect Owens to receive some snaps for the third straight game.
No. 1 Texas and Mississippi State will kick off from Austin on Saturday at 3:15 p.m. CT.