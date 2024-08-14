Texas QBs Quinn Ewers, Arch Manning Link Up With Vince Young
AUSTIN -- The past, present and future of Texas Longhorns football all got together at DKR on Monday.
Legendary Texas quarterback Vince Young shared on Instagram that met up with current Longhorn signal-callers Quinn Ewers and Arch Manning for a birthday celebration.
"Me and my UT QB brothers @quinn_ewers @archmanning celebrating lil nephew Jaxson Arnold birthday getting ready for an outstanding UT season!!! Hook'Em," Young wrote on the caption.
Unsurprisingly, the post caught the attention of Longhorn Nation, as it's not too often you see this much star power jam-packed into one picture.
Take a look:
Young, 41, is a Houston native. He grew up in the Hiram Clarke area southwest of downtown close to NRG Stadium. After starring at Madison High School, he arrived to Austin in 2002. The rest is history.
He played three seasons under coach Mack Brown, leading the Longhorns to an all-time memorable win the BCS National Championship during the 2005 season before becoming the No. 3 overall pick in the 2006 NFL Draft by the Tennessee Titans a few months later. Young set multiple program records at Texas and is just one of six Longhorns to have his football jersey number retired.
Young last played in the NFL in the 2011 season as a backup with the Philadelphia Eagles before signing short offseason deals with the Buffalo Bills, Green Bay Packers, and Cleveland Browns despite never appearing in a game for any of those three teams.
He has remained a constant presence around Texas football since retiring from the NFL and will alwyas be considered one of the best players in college football history.