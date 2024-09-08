Texas RB Depth Crucial in Win vs. Michigan
Before even heading to Ann Arbor, Steve Sarkisian knew Jerrick Gibson would get playing time against Michigan.
The freshman made a good first impression by scoring his first collegiate touchdown against Colorado State on Aug. 31. A week later, he did the same in front of the 2023 national champions, as Gibson was one of three Texas running backs to shine in the 31-12 win over No. 10 Michigan on Saturday.
When Jaydon Blue left the field with a limp in the first quarter, Gibson and Tre Wisner stepped in.
"We get a ton of belief in the guys that we have," Sarkisian said. "They know how to run the football and they can run physical and that's the way we practice, so they just took the practice to the field."
While Wisner did not score a touchdown, unlike his position partners, his impact on the game was unquestionable. Wisner had two receptions for 19 yards and eight attempts for 30 rushing yards in his limited game time.
Blue returned to the field after a medical checkup and showed everyone he was in fact alright. The junior scored his first touchdown of the season in the third quarter to make it 31-6 for the Longhorns. Blue had nine attempts for 22 rushing yards and six receptions for 37 yards.
If there were any doubters about Texas running back room after starter CJ Baxter got a season-ending injury in trainin cam, this trio has proved them wrong. Sarkisian can be confident that his rotation is strong and even with a player down, they can bring their A-game against the best in the nation.