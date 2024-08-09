Can Longhorns Freshman RB Jerrick Gibson Help Replace Loss of CJ Baxter?
The Texas Longhorns suffered a major setback this week, with star running back CJ Baxter being lost for the season with a knee injury in practice.
While on the surface it may seem like this spells doom for the Longhorns, new No. 1 running back Jaydon Blue is as talented as they come and will be ready to take on the lead role.
After all, he was named to the Doak Walker Award pre season watch list for a reason.
That said, behind Blue, things are a little bit more unknown, with Tre Wisner as the next most experienced player in the running back room, though he has just 12 carries for 73 yards and one touchdown to his name in his career.
However, there is another name for Longhorns fans to keep an eye on - 5-foot-10, 215-pound true freshman, Jerrick Gibson.
Gibson came to the Longhorns from IMG Academy and was listed as a consensus four-star recruit. 247Sports had him ranked as the No. 3 running back in the nation, while ESPN ranked him No. 2, behind only Oklahoma's Taylor Tatum. In 2023, he rushed for 740 yards and eight touchdowns in 127 carries (5.8 yards per carry) and also caught nine passes for 122 yards and a score.
Some of his strengths include his ability to be explosive out of his cuts and his quick feet. He also possesses solid speed, running a 4.5 40-yard dash. At IMG, Gibson rarely went down at first contact and thrived on outside zone and toss plays. Most importantly, when serving as IMGs starting running back, he also proved his ability to be a reliable every-down back.
So yes, the talent is there.
That said, as is the case with any true freshman running back - much like Baxter in the first half of last season - there are still some areas of concern.
As a freshman, it may take time for Gibson to adjust to the speed of Power 4 football, particularly in Week 2 with the Longhorns heading to Ann Arbor to face off against Michigan. He will also need to ball control - something that cost the Longhorns last year, with multiple fumbles against Washington in the College Football Playoff.
But the most important aspect of his contributions may need to come when the ball is not even in his hands. With Baxter out, the Longhorns will undoubtedly throw the football more. Even if it is a marginal increase, the running backs will be asked to help protect Ewers in pass blocking.
That means recognizing defensive fronts, identifying blitzes, and potentially being able to take on a guy like 6-foot-5, 265-pound Georgia star defensive end Mykel Williams when he comes flying off of the edge in a critical moment of the game.
Is he ready for that kind of responsibility? Conventional wisdom says not yet. But that doesn't mean that he can't get there, just like Baxter did last season, particularly after the injury to Jonathon Brooks vs. TCU.
Gibson certainly has the talent and will have every opportunity to make a name for himself in Austin.
He will get his first shot to do just that in the season opener on Aug. 31 against Colorado State.