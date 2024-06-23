Texas Ready to Unleash Three-Headed Monster in Secondary Next Season
Despite putting together one of the best seasons for the program in recent memory, the Texas Longhorns received some heavy criticism last year for the up-and-down performance of the secondary.
Arguably the worst-performing unit on what was a deep roster, Texas’ secondary surrendered the fifth-most passing yards per game in the Big 12 (240.8) despite the defense as a whole allowing the fewest rushing yards (80.8) and points per game (17.5) in the Big 12.
However, things appear to be taking a turn as Texas heads into the SEC.
Per Pro Football Focus, the Longhorns boast three of the 10 highest-graded returning SEC cornerbacks headed into next year, one of whom was added to the roster this offseason. Texas transfer cornerback Jay’Vion Cole received the highest grade among returning SEC CBs with an 86.2 following impressive campaigns at Cal Poly and San Jose State the past two years. Not far behind him were Texas’ Gavin Holmes and Malik Muhammad, finishing in the fifth (78.6) and sixth (78.5) spots, respectively.
Here’s a look at the full list of grades:
Last season at San Jose State, Cole posted 38 total tackles, one sack, 10 passes defended and three interceptions. In 2022 at Cal Poly, he tallied 15 total tackles, four passes defended and four picks. Seven interceptions in two seasons is notable, regardless of conference.
Entering last year with some major freshman hype, Muhammad had some impressive flashes en route to the College Football Playoff. He finished with 32 total tackles, four passes defended, one pick and recovered a blocked punt for a touchdown in the loss to Oklahoma.
As for Holmes, a Wake Forest transfer last offseason, it was a quiet season statistically — 15 total tackles, two passes defended — but his grade speaks for itself. Heading into his fifth collegiate season, Holmes’ veteran experience could prove invaluable to Pete Kwiatkowski’s defense.
If this trio can live up to their PFF grades, there’s no telling what kind of heights the Texas defense can reach next season.