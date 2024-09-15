Longhorns Country

Texas Rises Past Georgia to No. 1 in AP Top 25 Poll

The Texas Longhorns are the No. 1 team in the country, according to the latest AP Poll.

Sep 14, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) throws a touchdown pass during the second half against the Texas-San Antonio Roadrunners at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns are officially the best team in the country, at least according to the latest AP Poll.

Texas switched places with the Georgia Bulldogs in Sunday's release of the AP Top 25, as the Longhorns have risen up to No. 1 after a 3-0 start in non-conference play.

Texas received 35 first-place votes after taking down UTSA in a 56-7 blowout win on Saturday. Quinn Ewers went down in the first half with an abdominal strain but Arch Manning took over the reins with ease before finishing with five total touchdowns.

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Isaiah Bond (7) celebrates after scoring Texas' first touchdown of the game during the first quarter of the Longhorns' game against the UTSA Roadrunners at Darrell K RoyalÐTexas Memorial Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024. / Sara Diggins/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Georgia, which squeaked past unranked Kentucky in a 13-12 win, received 23 first-place votes while Ohio State got five.

It marks the first time the Longhorns have been ranked No. 1 in the AP Poll since the 2008 season. Texas finished that year at No. 4 after taking down Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl

Here's the top 10:

1. Texas

2. Georiga

3. Ohio State

4. Alabama

5. Ole Miss

6. Tennessee

7. Missouri

8. Miami

9. Oregon

10. Penn State

Texas and Georgia will meet for the first time as SEC opponents in Austin on Saturday, Oct. 19. If both teams win out ahead of that matchup, the game will likely be No. 1 vs. No. 2.

The Longhorns host Louisiana Monroe on Saturday to close out non-conference play.

