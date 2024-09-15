Texas Rises Past Georgia to No. 1 in AP Top 25 Poll
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns are officially the best team in the country, at least according to the latest AP Poll.
Texas switched places with the Georgia Bulldogs in Sunday's release of the AP Top 25, as the Longhorns have risen up to No. 1 after a 3-0 start in non-conference play.
Texas received 35 first-place votes after taking down UTSA in a 56-7 blowout win on Saturday. Quinn Ewers went down in the first half with an abdominal strain but Arch Manning took over the reins with ease before finishing with five total touchdowns.
Georgia, which squeaked past unranked Kentucky in a 13-12 win, received 23 first-place votes while Ohio State got five.
It marks the first time the Longhorns have been ranked No. 1 in the AP Poll since the 2008 season. Texas finished that year at No. 4 after taking down Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl
Here's the top 10:
1. Texas
2. Georiga
3. Ohio State
4. Alabama
5. Ole Miss
6. Tennessee
7. Missouri
8. Miami
9. Oregon
10. Penn State
Texas and Georgia will meet for the first time as SEC opponents in Austin on Saturday, Oct. 19. If both teams win out ahead of that matchup, the game will likely be No. 1 vs. No. 2.
The Longhorns host Louisiana Monroe on Saturday to close out non-conference play.