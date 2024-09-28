Texas WR Ryan Wingo Injured vs. Mississippi State
AUSTIN -- A sloppy first half for the No. 1 Texas Longhorns in Saturday's SEC opener vs. Mississippi State got worse in the final minutes of the second quarter.
After taking a hard shot to his lower body, Texas freshman receiver Ryan Wingo limped off to the sidelines in visible pain with less than two minutes to play. A few moments later, Arch Manning found DeAndre Moore Jr. for a 49-yard touchdown with 29 seconds left to extend Texas' lead to 14-6 before the break.
Once Wingo headed to the sideline, he went to the tent and was checked on by the Texas medical staff. When the team returned from the locker room ahead of the third quarter, Wingo was warming up with the team but had his helmet off appeared to have a brace on his right knee. He did not come out with the offense on the first play of the third quarter.
It's unclear what exactly his injury is, but it adds to the list of ailments the Longhorns offense has had to deal with this season.
Through the first four games of the season, Wingo has showed why he garnered so much hype headed into his freshman year while emerging as the Longhorns' No. 3 receiver. Headed into the SEC opener vs. Mississippi State, he was the team's second-leading receiver with nine catches for 239 yards and two touchdowns. He had three catches for 127 yards and a 75-yard touchdown in the 56-7 win over UTSA.
He's received tons of praise from head coach Steve Sarkisian.
"He's a hard-working guy. He understands he doesn't know everything. He wants to be coached and he takes tough coaching," Sarkisian said. "But when you find out, how's the guy gonna know that he might play early as he makes the plays when his opportunities come his way, and that showed up in the spring game. That showed up in our scrimmages in fall camp. He didn't disappoint, you know, in week one, he made some explosive catches and then obviously last week in Ann Arbor, had the big reverse that got us inside the five-yard line."
If Wingo misses any time, the Longhorns will rely more on the likes of Silas Bolden and DeAndre Moore Jr. behind Isaiah Bond and Matthew Golden.