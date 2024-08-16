Texas SEC Era Kicks Off With Soccer Win
Texas started its era as an SEC athletic department like it should have: a win.
The Longhorns soccer team had the pressure of being the first team to play in this new time for the program but did so in true fashion against the Houston Cougars.
"We had the privilege of being the first competition for the University of Texas in the SEC," head coach Angela Kelly said. "The first competition on the campus of the University of Texas, and it's gonna go down in the record books as a W, the first for the Longhorns. Really really excited for that."
Lexi Missimo opened the scoreboard ten minutes into the first half with an assist from Trinity Byars as Kelly maintained a starting lineup almost identical to the one from the previous season. EmJ Cox, a Texas veteran and usual starter, missed the entire 2023 season due to injury but was back on the pitch in place of Breana Thompson.
The only other starter from the loss against Florida State in the third round of the NCAA tournament to not make the roster was Abby Allen, who had 17 minutes of game time against Houston.
Allen was replaced by Georgia transfer Madison Haugen who played the full 90 minutes in her first official game as a Longhorn.
Senior goalkeeper Mia Justus led the Longhorns to four consecutive clean sheets in 2023, tying the program high and setting the program record for the longest time without getting scored at 597:38.
The clean sheet count has already started for Justus and the Texas defense, who kept the Cougars scoreless.
"It's great to have EmJ back, getting out the nerves," Justus said. "She's a quality player and I think her and Carly (Montgomery) complement each other. I was happy with my backline. Maddie coming in as a transfer, she looks flawless. (I'm) really excited to see what the season holds."