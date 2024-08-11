Texas Soccer Season Kicks off In Four Days, Here's What to Expect
Texas soccer will be the first team to play in the SEC era. The Big 12 tournament champions made history in the 2023 season making it to the third round of the Division I Women's Championship before losing to No. 1 Florida State in Tallahassee.
Soccer might be under-looked by Texas fans, but head coach Angela Kelly's team has the talent to leave a mark in the new conference.
The team debuts its non-conference schedule on August 15, facing Houston at home. The No. 17 Longhorns will only face one ranked opponent, No. 25 Iowa, before starting its conference schedule against No. 20 Alabama in Austin.
The strong roster that won its previous conference is in its majority coming back for another year, including the crucial duo of Trinity Byars and Lexi Missimo, as well as goalkeeper Mia Justus. After a season out for injury, former Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year EmJ Cox will be returning to Mike A. Myers Stadium.
Byars was expected to be an early pick in the 2024 National Women's Soccer League Draft, but the forward chose to return to Texas for her senior season.
"I think we have a lot of unfinished business," Byars said. "Coming into a new conference I think we have a lot to prove. As we returned our starting eleven, I think we have some really good chance of winning some titles."
Her teammate Missimo made the same choice and has set high goals for her last year in the program.
"The job's not finished," Missimo said. "We're hoping to get to the final four and win a national championship."
Texas is the third highest-ranked team in the Southeastern Conference, behind No. 16 Arkansas and No. 14 Georgia -- two of the final three games of the regular season.
"I think it's nothing but exciting," Coach Kelly said about the new schedule. "I hadn't been in the (SEC) in 12 years, but I was there for 16, some of the coaches are exactly the same, there are a lot of new coaches, but I think every challenge that we will be faced with will be met with nothing but excitement."