Texas Softball Pummels Florida, Moves One Step Closer to a Championship Finals Berth
Texas Longhorns softball looked every bit of their No. 1 seed on Saturday, destroying the No. 4 seeded Florida Gators in a run-rule inducing 10-0 win.
Despite the resounding final score, this matchup was one of the most highly anticipated of the entire WCWS. Florida entered the game after defeating No. 5 Oklahoma State 1-0 on Thursday. Star pitcher Keagan Rothrock was on fire, having thrown a two-hit complete game shutout against the Cowgirls two nights before, and entering the contest having thrown more pitches than any pitcher in the nation.
The Longhorns and starting pitcher Mac Morgan had their work cut out for them, but it was obvious from the first inning that Texas was a level above the Gators.
After four batters, Gators head coach Tim Walton had to chat with his star pitcher. One run, two runners on, and just one out, Rothrock had already given up more runs in 13 pitches than she had in 7 innings on Thursday.
In stepped freshman first baseman Katie Stewart, one of the few Longhorns that remained quiet during its 4-0 win against Stanford. Stewart dug in and swung at the first pitch, sending a bomb to deep center field, sailing over the head of Florida leadoff hitter Kendra Falby. Two scored, and with Stewart sitting on second base Walton had to make the uncomfortable decision of taking out his star pitcher. Five batters, one-third of an inning through and three runs down, one of the best pitchers in the SEC was driven out of the game by the Longhorns.
With freshman reliever Ava Brown stepping in, Texas already seemed in command. Second baseman Alyssa Washington was the next batter up, and with all the momentum in the world behind her, she was ready to break the game wide open. In a two-strike count, Washington sent a charge into the left-center area of Devon Park, clearing the fence and putting Texas up 5-0 in the first.
Four hits, five runs and it was only the first inning. Texas looked like the best team in the nation.
From there, it was all Mac Morgan. The junior came up huge yet again in this postseason for Texas, throwing a complete game shutout that was cut short because of the 10-run mercy rule in the fifth inning. Morgan has given up just one run in her last three appearances, and in Saturday’s performance, she notched five strikeouts, her most since her first start of the year. Florida’s sole hit came in the top of the fifth inning after the Gators were already trailing by 10, but it was quickly erased by a 6-4-3 double play.
Texas was quiet offensively after the first inning, going scoreless in the second and third, but the fourth inning was the true nail in the coffin for the Longhorns. After quickly notching two outs, third baseman Mia Scott hit a solo shot to straight away center. From there the floodgates opened. Stewart hit a two-run homer and a mix of small ball and help from pinch-hitters brought in five total runs for the inning. Texas had stunned Florida and were up 10-0.
Stewart ended her night with two extra-base hits and four RBI, while Washington added another three RBI for the Longhorns. Texas ended the day with 10 runs on 10 hits, striking out just once and extending its opponent scoreless streak to 12 innings over two WCWS games.
Texas will have a good amount of rest before they play next on Monday, June 3rd against the winner of Stanford vs. UCLA. Texas is now one win away from the Championship Finals and are playing its best softball of the year.