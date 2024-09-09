Texas Trending for 5-Star Florida State De-Commit?
The Texas Longhorns are trending up both on and off the field.
According to reports from On3's Steve Wiltfong, the Longhorns are now trending for five-star Cocoa (FL) Javion Hilson, who recently de-committed from the Florida State Seminoles on Sunday.
He is so confident, in fact, that he entered an RPM (Recruiting Prediction Machine) confidence pick in favor of the Longhorns on Monday.
Per Rivals.com's John Garcia, Hilson is expected to take a visit to Austin in the coming weeks as well.
Hilson is currently rated as a five-star recruit and ranks as the No. 15 player overall player in the country, the No. 1 edge rusher, and the No. 2 player in the state of Florida, per Rivals.com. The 247 Sports Composite Ranking, which is a composite ranking of all four major recruiting services, has Hilson as a four-star recruit and ranked as the No. 34 player in the country, the No. 2 edge, and the No. 6 player in Florida.
Should the Longhorns be able to land the 6-foot-3, 225-pound pass rusher, he would be the second former Florida State commit to commit to the Longhorns, after four-star defensive tackle Myron Charles flipped to Texas on Saturday.
He would also become the Longhorns fourth five-star commit, alongside receivers Jaime Ffrench and Kaliq Lockett, and safety Jonah Williams. Smith Orogbo and Lance Jackson are also expected to be in consideration for five-star ratings later on in the cycle.
Last season with Cocoa, Hilson was a dominant force, racking up, 97 tackles, including 27 tackles for loss, 14 sacks, two pass breakups, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. In his sophomore campaign, he also had 9.5 sacks and nine tackles for loss with two forced fumbles.