Texas Volleyball Ranked No. 1 In First AVCA Coaches Poll
Back-to-back national champion Texas Longhorns volleyball started the new season on the top of the AVCA Coaches poll ahead of 2023 runner-up Nebraska.
The Longhorns adjusted 1,503 points and 46 first-place votes.
After winning its second consecutive title, head coach Jerritt Elliot's recruiting team made moves in the transfer portal. While Texas lost four seniors -- Asjia O'Neal, Molly Phillips, Bella Bergmark and Carissa Barnes -- and two Marina Crownover and Reilly Heinrich to the transfer portal, a group of elite names joined the program.
Incoming freshman middle blocker Ayden Ames won the Gatorade Player of the Year title following a stellar high school senior season. She was joined by fellow freshman Reese Emerick in spring practice and traveled around Europe with the team facing youth national teams and professional squads.
Like Ames, Baylor transfer Averi Carlson won the Gatorade award in 2022 and made it to the All-Big 12 second team as a sophomore.
The Longhorns swept Nebraska for the national title and shortly after brought one of its players along to Austin. Whitney Lauenstein played two seasons for the Huskers and stepped out in 2023 after giving birth to her daughter. As a freshman, she was named to the 2022 AVCA All-Region Team and landed on the Academic All-Big Ten team.
Reagan Rutherford of Kentucky, a teammate of Texas star Madisen Skinner for the Wildcats and a 2021 national champion, was named All-SEC in 2022 and 2023.
Since the 3-0 win over Nebraska, in spring and summer games, the Longhorns have yet to lose a game.
The road to the three-peat officially starts on Sept. 1 against No. 3 Wisconsin.