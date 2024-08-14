Texas vs Kentucky Preview: Defensive Players to Watch
Kentucky's defense in 2023 wasn't bad, but for the first time since 2016, it allowed more than 300 points.
Coming into the 2024 season, however, the Wildcats have a key element: rotation and versatility. Mark Stoops and defensive coordinator Brad White have multiple players who are fit to thrive in various positions across the field.
"The more we can do, the more versatile we can be, the more packages we can sort of bounce in and out of it," White said following Thursday's practice. "It makes it harder to identify."
From Zion Childress' versatility to Deone Walker's master of his position and the addition of a two time national champion to the roster, here are three defensive players that make their names known in the Kentucky lineup.
1. DB Zion Childress
Senior defensive back Zion Childress transferred to Kentucky from Texas State ahead of the 2022 season, and though he didn't make it to the starting roster his first years in Lexington, Childress made 13 starts at safety as a junior in 2023.
Childress has been working not only in the safety position but also taking reps at nickel corner.
In 2023, he logged 239 slot corner reps, 211 box safety reps, and 328 reps, as well as 74 snaps at slot corner.
2. DT Deone Walker
Walker is an almost certain first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, but in the path to his professional career, he has it in him to have another solid season at Kentucky.
Walker is considered one of the best defensive tackles in the nation, and as a sophomore in 2023, he was named one of the seven team captains for the Wildcats. Walker has started in 24 consecutive games for Kentucky, with a total of 25 starts and 26 games played.
In his first season as captain of the team, Walker led the team in tackles for loss (12.5), quarterback sacks (7.5), and quarterback hurries (8), and ranked eighth in the SEC in sacks.
3. LB Jamon Dumas-Johnson
Dumas-Johnson has one thing his teammates don't: two national championships.
After three years at Georgia, the linebacker decided to transfer to Kentucky instead of declaring for the NFL Draft, and he is set to have a huge impact on the Wildcats.
Dumas-Johnson started in nine games for the Bulldogs in 2023, missing four due to injury. He totaled 34 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, two pass breakups and a quarterback hurry. His performance as a junior placed him in several national watch lists.