Texas vs Louisiana Monroe Week 4 Preview: Way-Too-Early Game Predictions
Being Texas' final non-conference opponent before its SEC regular season run, Louisiana Monroe will hope to be the calm before the storm. Head coach Steve Sarkisian should use this opportunity to try new things within his playmaking and make some final adjustments ahead of this new era for the Longhorns program.
For week four of the football schedule, Texas will go up against the ULM Warhawks, having two previous wins over the Sun Belt Conference opponent.
Two years later in the same stadium, the Longhorns will try for another dominant victory over the growing program. Here's how our staff thinks both teams will fare:
Matt Galatzan, Publisher
In their last non-conference tune-up, the Horns will welcome in a ULM team that went 2-10 last season. The Longhorns' talent should overwhelm the Warhawks, and Texas should cruise to an easy win ahead of their first SEC tilt.
Texas: 48
ULM :10
Evan Veith, Staff Writer
Texas should have no trouble dealing with arguably the easiest opponent on its 2024 schedule. The Warhawks should not be able to make this a contest after going just 2-10 last year, especially when faced against a team as strong as the Longhorns.
Texas: 56
ULM: 3
Isa Almeida, Staff Writer
The last time Texas faced ULM, the Longhorns won 52-10. Now, a stronger, all-around better Texas team will take on the Warhawks again and I don't think they will have any issues getting past them. It's the last game before SEC play and the Longhorns should have it all ready to go.
Texas: 58
ULM: 10
Emma Hutchinson, Staff Writer
This game should be an absolute scoring fest for Texas, seeing as it was able to coast past ULM in both previous matchups. The Longhorns are coming into a revolutionary year for the program, and the Warhawks will have little time to adjust with their new head coach in time to make a dent in Texas' strategy.
Texas: 60
ULM: 7