Texas vs. Michigan Week 2 Preview: Offensive Players to Watch
The Texas Longhorns' first big test of the 2024 season will come at the hands of the Michigan Wolverines, traveling over 1,100 miles to The Big House in Ann Arbor to face the defending national champs on Saturday.
Texas is sure to bring its A-game on offense with the brain of head coach Steve Sarkisian, the arm of Quinn Ewers and the speed of the skill players on the field, but Michigan isn’t as known for its offensive excellence.
Michigan had one of its best offensive seasons last year, averaging over 35 points per game in its undefeated run. The problem is that most of that offense is gone. Head coach Jim Harbaugh moved on to the NFL, while Michigan lost eight of 11 offensive starters. The Wolverines lost one of its best quarterbacks in school history, JJ McCarthy, to the first round of the draft, as well as the nation’s scoring leader, running back Blake Corum, and four of five offensive line starters.
But all hope isn’t lost for Michigan’s offense in 2024. The new-promoted head coach Sherrone Moore was the team’s offensive coordinator last season, bringing continuity to the system. And just because they lost a lot of talent doesn’t mean the Wolverines are lacking in the skill position departments. An ugly win against Fresno State in week one might have put a sour taste in the mouth of Wolverine fans, but this team will not be an easy out when Texas comes to town.
So for Texas, which players will Pete Kwiatkowski’s defense have to worry about heading into Week 2 of the 2024 season?
1. RB Donovan Edwards
Few players will have as much impact on the final score of this game as senior running back Donovan Edwards. Though he was held to just 27 rush yards on 11 attempts against Fresno State, Edwards is the epitome of a big-game player.
In nine games against Ohio State, Penn State, B10 conference champions and college football opponents since 2022, Edwards averages 102 yards per game, basically turning him into a Maize-highlighted Bijan Robinson when the lights are brightest. Despite spending a lot of time overshadowed by Corum in Ann Arbor, Edwards' signature game was at Ohio State in 2022, when the true sophomore ran for 216 yards and two scores against the undefeated Buckeyes.
His importance to Michigan's offense cannot be understated. This group has lost nine of its players to the NFL last year, and Edwards brings a rare bit of continuity for this offense. If Michigan's defense can do its part, the Longhorns are in for a tough ride if Edwards can get it going.
Luckily for Texas, Edwards has not fully lived up to the hype he had after the 2022 season. In his last 10 games between 2023 and 2024, the former five-star has averaged under 4.5 yards per carry despite playing behind the one of the nations best offensive line. His 35 rushing yards per game would keep him under 500 yards when extrapolated throughout an entire season. The Longhorns are lucky to have caught him in somewhat of a cold spell, but big-time players step up when the games are as important as this.
2. TE Colston Loveland
When quarterback Davis Warren was announced as the starting quarterback ahead of the week one game, and seemingly against Texas, many fans were shocked at Moore's choice to favor the former 0-star recruit in his fourth year with zero starts under his belt. What didn't shock fans was who instantly emerged as his favorite target.
Colston Loveland is one of the best talents at the tight end position in all of college football. He was ranked No. 1 in Pro Football Focus’ top-10 tight end list for 2024, and is the site's No. 1 tight end draft prospect for 2025, ranking as the only first-rounder at the position. Of the team's 16 total completions last Saturday, a whopping eight were corralled by the 6'5 pass catcher. He was basically their entire passing game, accounting for 87 of the teams 118 yards against the Bulldogs.
It's no secret that he is vital to the success of Michigan against Texas. Loveland is one of two receivers or tight ends with over 15 catches last season, doubling second place Semaj Morgan's receptions last year. He will be the top target again on Saturday, something newly-appointed middle linebacker Anthony Hill must be able to contain.
3. RB Kalel Mullings
As stated above, Texas won't have much to worry about from the quarterback position, and Loveland and Edwards are the only real returning producers from 2023. A game like this will need a third piece to step up for Michigan, and the wildcard will almost certainly be Kalel Mullings.
The redshirt senior has had an odd career at Michigan, originally joining the team in 2020 as a linebacker. By 2023 he had been fully converted to the offense and put up a respectable 222 yards on over six yards per carry.
Michigan is notorious for utilizing a duo running backs, hoping to wear out the defense. Whether it was the national championship duo of Corum and Edwards, or the Ohio State toppling pair of Corum and Hassan Haskins, or the multi-year duo of Karan Higdon and Chris Evans, Michigan has always made a point to change up the speed and pace with their runners.
Mullings is the perfect Robin to Edwards' Batman, being officially listed at 233 pounds and bowling over people in the trenches. Mullings was actually the leading rusher last Saturday, taking the majority of carries and accounting for 92 yards, the highest yardage mark of any player on the team.
Though one would expect the experience of Edwards to command more carries on Saturday, Mullings' ability to change the pace and dominate between the tackles could throw off the rhythm of Texas' athletic defense.