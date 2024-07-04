Longhorns Country

Texas WR Isaiah Bond Joins AFC Contender in 2025 NFL Mock Draft

Texas Longhorns receiver Isaiah Bond continues to receive first-round NFL Draft projections ahead of his first season in Austin.

April 20, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA: Texas White team wide receiver Isaiah Bond (7) celebrates scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter of the Longhorns' spring Orange and White game at Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sara Diggins-USA Today Sports via American Statesman
The Texas Longhorns saw speedster Xavier Worthy get drafted in the first round this past April. Could the trend of Texas receivers going off the board in the first 32 picks continue in 2025? 

ESPN seems to think so. 

The site released its updated way-too-early 2025 NFL Mock Draft on Tuesday and has Texas receiver Isaiah Bond as a first-round pick with the Cincinnati Bengals selecting him at No. 25 overall. 

While the Bengals have a no-doubt franchise pass-catcher in Ja’Marr Chase, there’s uncertainty surrounding the team’s future with Tee Higgins, who signed the franchise tag earlier this offseason. He’ll continue to be an elite receiver this upcoming season, but could be on the move next offseason if the Bengals don’t sign him to a new contract. 

Isaiah Bond
That’s where Bond could step in, if ESPN’s pick projections come to fruition. 

A big-time play-maker at Alabama, Bond transferred to Texas this offseason following the departures of Worthy and Adonai Mitchell. He’s expected to be the No. 1 target for quarterback Quinn Ewers in an offense that will be looking to make some noise during the program’s first season in the SEC. 

Fittingly, Bond brings SEC-ready production to the Longhorns. In two seasons at Alabama, he posted 65 catches, 888 receiving yards and five total touchdowns.  

Here’s what ESPN had to say about the selection: 

"Bond, a transfer from Alabama, will fill the Xavier Worthy role in the Texas offense with his elite downfield speed. He averaged 13.9 yards per catch with four touchdowns last season, even as the Alabama offense struggled to find consistency in the pass game. And in Steve Sarkisian's system, Bond has huge potential."

