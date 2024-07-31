Longhorns Country

'That's Gonna Happen': Texas A&M QB Conner Weigman 'Guarantees' Win Over Longhorns

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Conner Weigman called his shot against the Texas Longhorns on Tuesday... kinda.

Matt Galatzan

Sep 23, 2023; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Conner Weigman (15) looks to throw the ball during the second quarter against the Auburn Tigers at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
After more than a decade, the Texas Longhorns and Texas A&M Aggies are finally set to renew the Lonestar Showdown on Nov. 30 at Kyle Field in College Station.

Given the amount of time its been since the last matchup, one would think that the level of hatred between the two schools would have dwindled to a degree.

But this is Texas and Texas A&M, and it has remained arguably the biggest rivalry in college athletics throughout their hiatus from one another.

On Tuesday, that rivalry took another step forward, with Texas A&M quarterback Conner Weigman calling his shot, and predicting a win over the Longhorns.

“I mean I’ve always wanted to beat Texas,” Weigman said on Tuesday. “That’s a given. That’s gonna happen.”

Now, it should obviously be noted that Weigman is speaking in generalities here. He is not necessarily guaranteeing a win on November 30 at Kyle Field.

What he is doing, is expressing his desire and excitement to play against the Longhorns, and his motivation to beat a team that he grew up rooting against his entire life.

Weigman grew up an Aggie. He wants to beat Texas. Its that simple.

On the other side of that coin, Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers grew up a Longhorns fan. As such, he is extremely motivated to beat the Aggies himself, and is extremely excited to get to take part in first edition of the rivalry since 2011.

"I think I was eight (when the teams last played each other)," Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers said. "But hearing stories from my family and my dad, my dad actually said he believed growing up that the Texas A&M game was bigger than the Red Rivalry game. I'm excited to have that game back and it's going to be cool, especially going to Kyle Field Thanksgiving weekend and that place is going to be rockin'. We're all fired up for it."

