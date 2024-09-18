Longhorns Country

'The Film Guy' Breaks Down Arch Manning's Stellar Performance vs. UTSA

Arch Manning certainly lit up the stat book vs. ULM. But what does the film say about his performance?

Sep 14, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) throws a touchdown pass during the second half against the Texas-San Antonio Roadrunners at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
Arch Manning set the college football world on fire this past weekend, exploding onto the scene with a dominant stat line and leading the Texas Longhorns to a 56-7 blowout win vs. UTSA.

For the game, Manning completed 9 of 12 passes for 223 yards and four touchdowns, while also rushing for a 67 yard score in the process - giving him five total touchdowns.

Of course, stats don't always tell the whole story. So how did he actually look?

Our friend and Sports Illustrated's Director of Recruiting Brooks Austin, also known as 'The Film Guy', broke down every Longhorns offensive snap in the Texas win, and what makes Sarkisian so special as an offensive mind.

You can check it out here:

As you can see above, there are still plenty of things for Manning to improve on going forward. Fortunately for the Horns, Manning is well aware of that fact, and ready to get back to work to improve his game.

"Coach (A.J.) Milwee kind of instills in me that I have to prepare and be ready every week for when my number's called and help this team win games," Manning said. "And that's what I tried to do. Obviously, there's a lot to improve on and grow from, but I'm glad I got to get in there and get hit again and feel what it's like."

With Quinn Ewers officially listed as questionable and week-to-week while he recovers from his abdominal strain, Manning hasn't officially been named the starter for the Longhorns' upcoming game this Saturday against the ULM Warhawks.

That said, conventional wisdom suggests that Manning will likely be named the starter this Thursday during Steve Sarkisian's media availability.

It also would not be totally out of the realm of possibilty for Manning to also get the start on September 28 vs. Mississippi State, giving Ewers a full three weeks to recover before the Longhorns tilt with Oklahoma in Dallas.

The Longhorns kick off this Saturday against ULM in Austin at 7 pm.

