The Final Piece of the Puzzle: What's Missing with Texas' Run Defense?
Texas Longhorns football has been all but perfect in its first three weeks of the 2024 season.
The Longhorns are one of just three teams in the top ten of both offense and defensive points per game despite continued adversity, including multiple injuries against UTSA this past week and a tough road trip to Ann Arbor in Week 2, arguably the best win for any Power 4 team in the non-conference schedule.
Texas has shot its way up to the top team in the nation after leapfrogging Georgia atop the rankings. Right now the ceiling feels infinite for Texas, but there is still one problem that continues to arise after three weeks.
The run defense, something that was arguably the biggest strength of the 2023 Playoff team, is starting to become a large question mark of this 2024 team.
Though the general stats don't look too problematic, 44th and 58th best rushing yards per game and per attempt against in the nation, Texas' rush defense has been the sole reasonable concern among Texas fans.
In the first week of the season, Colorado State's run game was the only reason the Rams had any sort of offensive prowess, despite the shutout. Starting running back Justin Marshall reached triple-digit rush yards on over four yards per carry, while quarterback Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi had just 59 yards in the air.
In Ann Arbor, Texas' defense dominated the Wolverines. Michigan was held to just six points before a late, nearly garbage-time touchdown through the air, and to Texas' credit, the run defense did look good. Still, Michigan was able to run for around 4.3 yards per carry, more than what Texas was used to in 2023.
Lastly, against UTSA, Texas looked like it had mostly turned the corner on the rush defense, but a new element came into play in the second quarter. UTSA's sole score of the night came on a complete breakdown from the front six of Texas. On a standard handoff just inside UTSA's territory, RB Robert Henry was able to make one cut and find an open hole, going completely untouched for 53 yards.
Whether it can be chalked up to a good playcall, or strong blocking, the front four of the best team in the nation should not be getting moved that way against a team of UTSA's caliber. Thankfully for Texas, this struggle hasn't come out to bite them, but this may not be the case in October.
Texas has just under four weeks to prepare to a Red River Rivalry, and this Sooners offense is starting to create an identity as its gone on this season.
Oklahoma is running the ball 37 times per game, including having a quarterback who is very strong with his legs. Sophomore starter Jackson Arnold currently leads the team in rushing yards, and freshman Taylor Tatum is averaging nearly seven yards per carry. The Sooners have struggled to spread the ball on offense, with one receiver accounting for nearly 34% of all receiving yards. The win condition for Oklahoma is putting the ball on the ground, and Texas may not have the personnel to stop them.
Even after Oklahoma, Texas still has to worry about Georgia, the former No. 1 team in the nation, and an end-of-season matchup against Texas A&M, third among Power 4 teams in rushing yards per game after three weeks. Three different ball carriers have over 100 yards on over five yards per carry so far this year, and Texas cannot let an opposing crowd and a dominant run game ruin a potential championship season.
Though it may come across as nit-picky, its important to diagnose and treat important problems when the expectations are for a national championship run. The season is still a long way from being over, and there have been fantastic flashes from the middle of the Texas defensive line, but the core itself needs to fully come together in games against Oklahoma, Georgia, and Texas A&M.