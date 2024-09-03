'They're All Fast!' Sherrone Moore Impressed By Texas WR Room
The new Texas wide receiver room was one of the biggest talks of the offseason. With the departures of Xavier Worthy and Adonai Mitchell, there was a big question mark on what Steve Sarkisian would do to maintain the high level the previous receivers provided, but the transfer portal signings shut down the doubters.
In the opening game against Colorado State, three newcomers scored their first touchdowns for the Longhorns, and one of them is a familiar face for the Wolverines.
Junior transfer Isaiah Bond was part of the Alabama team that took Michigan to overtime in the College Football Playoffs semifinals. Bond led the Crimson Tide in receiving yards with 47 and four receptions.
“They’re all fast. They’re all playmakers," Moore said. "Bond, we played last year. He's a great playmaker so our guys are familiar with him obviously in a different scheme doing different things. He’s a really good playmaker."
Moore served as Michigan's acting head coach for four games during the team's national championship-winning season before succeeding Jim Harbaugh in the position in 2024.
Moore has yet to face names like Matthew Golden and Silas Bolden. Still, he acknowledged both players' impact coming into Saturday's matchup.
"The big thing that stands out is their speed, their ability to separate," Moore said. "I think Sark's done a really good job just putting them in a position to showcase their talent. For us, it's going to be doing everything we can to contain those guys."
Ranked No. 10 in the newly released AP Top 25 Poll, Michigan will be Texas' hardest opponent until No. 15 Oklahoma on Oct. 12, with No. 1 Georgia visiting Austin the Saturday after.