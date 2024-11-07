Three Teams Have Contacted Former Texas Longhorns WR Johntay Cook
AUSTIN -- Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian confirmed Thursday that receiver Johntay Cook II has officially left the team, and it reportedly hasn't taken long for other programs to reach out to the former four-star recruit.
Per reports from Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney, Cook II has already been contacted by the Ole Miss Rebels, Oregon Ducks and Georgia Bulldogs. That is likely to grow by the minute as teams around the country look to begin building a relationship with Cook II ahead of the offseason.
During the high school recruiting process, Cook II narrowed down his five finalists to Michigan, Texas, Florida, Jackson State and Texas A&M in May 2022 but eventually took official visits to both Oregon and Ole Miss later that summer. If reports are true, it appears the interest is still there from the Ducks and Rebels.
Oregon particulary stands out as a potential destination for Cook II due to his relationship with Ducks receiver and former Texas A&M five-star recruit Evan Stewart. The two have been friends dating back to their days playing Texas high school football, as Cook II starred at DeSoto while Stewart played in Frisco.
The two of them went a bit viral in July 2022 when a clip from a vlog showed Cook II teasing Stewart, who was with Texas A&M at the time, about entering the transfer portal. After spending two seasons with the Aggies, Stewart did exactly that and committed to the Ducks this past January.
If Cook II transfers to Oregon and Stewart elects to stay, there could soon be a Texas-sized trio at receiver for the Ducks, who are also set to welcome 2025 five-star commit Dakorien Moore to Eugene next season.
Time will tell how things play out for Cook II in the transfer portal. But for now, Texas, Oregon and Georgia will keep sights set on winning a national championship.
