Johntay Cook II Confirms Departure From Texas Longhorns
AUSTIN -- Major news broke Thursday that the Texas Longhorns would be parting ways with receiver Johntay Cook II after just two seasons with the program. Inside Texas was the first outlet to report.
Soon after, Cook II confirmed the news on Instagram with a comment under On3's post with the account name "_jayythegreat_".
"Bounce back (gonna) be crazy," he wrote.
Take a look:
Cook II had seen his usage go down once SEC play began against the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Sept. 28. In that game, he dropped a would-be 62-yard touchdown pass on deep throw from Arch Manning. He eventually added a 31-yard grab later in the contest, but from that dropped pass on, his role severely diminished.
Cook II met with the media for the first time as a Longhorn on Sept. 23 and said that he was really "buying into the program" after an offseason of growth.
"Just my growth, overall maturity," Cook II said when asked about his biggest improvement. "Just really my approach to my everyday, schedule, routine, I would say. Just learning from the guys that were before me, and just really buying into the program."
He added that it's a strength of the team to have such depth at receiver.
"I think it's been great, and I don't even think it's showed all the way, because we've been fortunate to not have that many injuries," Cook II said. " I think it just raises the intensity and practice because the (starters) will go and it's speed speed speed and the (backups) go and it's speed, speed, speed, speed, sometimes threes will go and it's speed, speed, speed, speed. So it's just a great look for the whole team just having good guys at almost three deep."
However, it appears his lack of usage has factored into his departure. Cook II ends his Longhorns career with just 16 catches for 273 yards and two touchdowns across two seasons.
No. 5 Texas hosts the Florida Gators on Saturday at 11 a.m. CT in Austin.
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI
Other Texas Longhorns News:
MORE: Jake Majors, Kelvin Banks Jr. Won't 'Try Too Much' Ahead of Florida Matchup
MORE: Texas Longhorns LB Anthony Hill Jr. Named Semifinalist for Major Award
MORE: Former Texas Longhorns RB Jonathon Brooks Expected to Make NFL Debut
MORE: Quinn Ewers Impressed Steve Sarkisian During Texas Longhorns Bye Week