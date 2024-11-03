Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks AP Top 25 Poll Update: Unanimous No. 1 After Win Over Michigan

The Oregon Ducks are the No. 1 team in the AP Top 25 Poll for the third straight week after beating Michigan 38-17 on the road. This week, the Ducks were unanimous No. 1. With Ohio State's win over Penn State, the Ducks resume looks even stronger.

Charlie Viehl

The Oregon Duck celebrates 38-17 win over Michigan at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024.
The Oregon Duck celebrates 38-17 win over Michigan at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Oregon Ducks are the unanimous No. 1 team in the AP Top 25 Poll after beating Michigan in "The Big House" 38-17. Ducks coach Dan Lanning has Oregon 9-0 for the first time since 2012. The Ducks have spent three weeks at No. 1, but the vote was not unanimous until Week 11.

Oregon never trailed against Michigan, and they certainly looked the part of the No. 1 team on Saturday in Ann Arbor.

The Oregon Duck celebrates 38-17 win over Michigan at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024
The Oregon Duck celebrates 38-17 win over Michigan at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Ducks' resume certainly improved as No. 3 Ohio State travelled to No. 6 Penn State and won 20-13. The Buckeyes cemented themselves as a top-3 team in the country with the win over the Nittany Lions, and Oregon's win over Ohio State only looks better.

No. 2 Georgia beat Florida 34-20 in neutral-site rivalry game, but the Gators tied the game in the fourth quarter before Georgia scored 14 unanswered points. No. 5 Miami is 9-0 after beating Duke 53-31 at home. The Hurricanes have been impressive, but they don't have a signature win like Oregon.

Outside of the top five, No. 15 Texas A&M lost to South Carolina 44-20. No. 19 Clemson lost to Louisville 33-21 and No. 17 Iowa State lost to Texas Tech 23-22.

With a few more upsets in the top 25, there will be plenty of shuffling in the AP Poll. Most relevant to Oregon is No. 8 Indiana, who will likely rise into the top 10 with a 47-10 win over Michigan State and a perfect 9-0 record. The Hoosiers control their own destiny, and they face their biggest hurdle in Ohio State on Nov. 23.

Indiana's Kurtis Rourke throws a pass during the third quarter in the game against Michigan State on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024,
Indiana's Kurtis Rourke throws a pass during the third quarter in the game against Michigan State on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With the Buckeyes' win over Penn State, there are only two undefeated teams in the Big Ten. If Oregon continues to win, the Ohio State vs. Indiana game could determine which team will face the Ducks in the Big Ten Championship.

After the Oregon win, Lanning talked about his team's mentality as they look to finish the regular season undefeated.

"We're continuing to get better, right? And, you know, the next opponent—there's a lot of talent on that team," said Lanning. "The next opponent, that's who we got to play next. It was really about us, but we knew this was a good team. There's a lot of talent on that team, a well-coached team. So it was going to take our best, but our best is good enough."

The Ducks received all 62 first-place votes in this week's poll. Here is the AP Top 25:

1 Oregon

2 Georgia

3 Ohio State

4 Miami

5 Texas

6 Penn State

7 Tennessee

8 Indiana

9 BYU

10 Notre Dame

11 Alabama

12 Boise State

13 SMU

14 LSU

15 Texas A&M

16 Ole Miss

17 Iowa State

18 Army

19 Clemson

20 Washington State

21 Colorado

22 Kansas State

23 Pittsburg

24 Vanderbilt

25 Louisville

MORE: Michigan's Sherrone Moore Challenges Big Ten Officiating in Loss to Oregon Ducks

MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning on Win Over Michigan Wolverines: 'Nobody Flinched'

MORE: Oregon Ducks’ Dan Lanning Addresses Tez Johnson, Marcus Harper Injuries After Michigan Win

MORE: Big Ten Officiating Called Into Question: Oregon Ducks vs. Michigan Wolverines

MORE: Oregon Ducks' Evan Stewart Makes Incredible Touchdown Catch Wiped By Penalty: Dan Lanning Reacts

MORE: Oregon Ducks, Ohio State Ranked Among Worst Officiating Calls In College Football

MORE: Los Angeles Chargers' Justin Herbert Leading NFL, Showing Rare Emotion

MORE: [EXCLUSIVE] Oregon Ducks' Tez Johnson Reveals What Makes Quarterback Dillon Gabriel 'Rare'

MORE: Oregon Ducks Predicted To Flip Hawaiian Quarterback Recruit Jaron Keawe Sagapolutele

Published |Modified
Charlie Viehl
CHARLIE VIEHL

Charlie Viehl is a 23-year old Boston College graduate and is an Oregon Ducks and USC Trojans beat reporter for On SI. A native of Pasadena, California, he covered sports across Los Angeles while at Loyola High School and edited the Gabelli Presidential Scholars Program’s magazine at BC. While pursuing a career in sports journalism, he is also a lifelong musician. He is excited to bring his passion for storytelling and sports to fans of college athletics.

Home/Football