Oregon Ducks AP Top 25 Poll Update: Unanimous No. 1 After Win Over Michigan
The Oregon Ducks are the unanimous No. 1 team in the AP Top 25 Poll after beating Michigan in "The Big House" 38-17. Ducks coach Dan Lanning has Oregon 9-0 for the first time since 2012. The Ducks have spent three weeks at No. 1, but the vote was not unanimous until Week 11.
Oregon never trailed against Michigan, and they certainly looked the part of the No. 1 team on Saturday in Ann Arbor.
The Ducks' resume certainly improved as No. 3 Ohio State travelled to No. 6 Penn State and won 20-13. The Buckeyes cemented themselves as a top-3 team in the country with the win over the Nittany Lions, and Oregon's win over Ohio State only looks better.
No. 2 Georgia beat Florida 34-20 in neutral-site rivalry game, but the Gators tied the game in the fourth quarter before Georgia scored 14 unanswered points. No. 5 Miami is 9-0 after beating Duke 53-31 at home. The Hurricanes have been impressive, but they don't have a signature win like Oregon.
Outside of the top five, No. 15 Texas A&M lost to South Carolina 44-20. No. 19 Clemson lost to Louisville 33-21 and No. 17 Iowa State lost to Texas Tech 23-22.
With a few more upsets in the top 25, there will be plenty of shuffling in the AP Poll. Most relevant to Oregon is No. 8 Indiana, who will likely rise into the top 10 with a 47-10 win over Michigan State and a perfect 9-0 record. The Hoosiers control their own destiny, and they face their biggest hurdle in Ohio State on Nov. 23.
With the Buckeyes' win over Penn State, there are only two undefeated teams in the Big Ten. If Oregon continues to win, the Ohio State vs. Indiana game could determine which team will face the Ducks in the Big Ten Championship.
After the Oregon win, Lanning talked about his team's mentality as they look to finish the regular season undefeated.
"We're continuing to get better, right? And, you know, the next opponent—there's a lot of talent on that team," said Lanning. "The next opponent, that's who we got to play next. It was really about us, but we knew this was a good team. There's a lot of talent on that team, a well-coached team. So it was going to take our best, but our best is good enough."
The Ducks received all 62 first-place votes in this week's poll. Here is the AP Top 25:
1 Oregon
2 Georgia
3 Ohio State
4 Miami
5 Texas
6 Penn State
7 Tennessee
8 Indiana
9 BYU
10 Notre Dame
11 Alabama
12 Boise State
13 SMU
14 LSU
15 Texas A&M
16 Ole Miss
17 Iowa State
18 Army
19 Clemson
20 Washington State
21 Colorado
22 Kansas State
23 Pittsburg
24 Vanderbilt
25 Louisville
