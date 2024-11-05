Tre Johnson Dazzles, Texas Falls to Ohio State in Season Opener
AUSTIN -- Texas Longhorns men's basketball is starting off the 2024-25 regular season with a loss in Las Vegas.
No. 19 Texas (0-1) got a game-high 29 points from true freshman guard Tre Johnson but the Ohio State Buckeyes never trailed and hit 14 3-pointers en route to an 80-72 win at T-Mobile Arena in the Hall of Fame Series.
Johnson went 5 of 10 from deep while adding five rebounds and four assists. Kadin Shedrick had 10 points and five rebounds while Arthur Kaluma also had 10 points. The Longhorns were without transfer guard Tramon Mark, who was ruled out prior to the game due to an ankle injury.
Ohio State got a team-high 20 points along with five rebounds and five asssits from guard Bruce Thornton. Micah Parrish added 17 points, six rebounds and five assists. Devin Royal had 16 points on 7 of 11 shooting while guard John Mobley Jr. finished with 14 points.
The Buckeyes quickly jumped out to an 8-0 lead and got off to a scorching start from deep, as they went 6 of 9 from beyond the arc in the first 10 minutes.
Johnson and Julian Larry both hit triples of their own, but the Longhorns quickly fell behind by 10 at 31-18 after the eight-minute mark after the Buckeyes capped a 10-0 run with their ninth 3-pointer of the first half.
After going nearly six minutes without scoring, the Longhorns got six straight points to cut it back to single digits at 33-24 after Johnson hit his second triple of the first half. This run then swelled to 10-0 after a dunk from Kaluma.
The Longhorns headed into the half down 38-31. Johnson led all scorers with 15 points on 3 of 6 from deep. Parrish and Mobley Jr. both had nine points apiece to pace the Buckeyes.
Johnson hit another three to start the second half to cut Ohio State's lead to 40-36. Pope add a 3-point make of his own but the Buckeyes started getting things going in the paint, as Aaron Bradshaw and Devin Royal both got open free for uncontested dunks. Bradshaw's slam helped start a 9-1 run for Ohio State.
The Longhorns chipped away at the lead and eventually cut the lead to three at 61-58 after a dunk from Shedrick with 7:34 to play, but that was the closest Texas got for the rest of the game.
Ohio State then went on a 10-1 run thanks to 3s from Parrish and Royal. Johnson hit another triple but the Longhorns stayed cold down the stretch and were unable to put together a comeback.
The Longhorns will head home before taking on Houston Christian this Friday
