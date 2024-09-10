Tre Wisner Reflects Values Established by Texas RB Coach Tashard Choice
Just two games into the 2024 season, sophomore running back Quintrevion Wisner has nearly racked up the total amount of yards he recorded last year across all 14 games he appeared in.
In the wake of the loss of running backs fellow sophomore CJ Baxter and freshman Christian Clark to preseason injuries, Wisner is shifting into a bigger role on the squad and is expected to have more carries this year.
And he's been quickly rising to the occasion for his teammates.
The Texas native has already accumulated 52 rushing yards and sealed Texas' first touchdown of the season on a combined 13 attempts between Texas' matchups against Colorado State and Michigan. He solidified his name as a key player in the Longhorns' 31-12 win versus the Wolverines when head coach Steve Sarkisian mentioned that his favorite play came from Wisner, referencing him rushing the ball up the sideline and facing one of Michigan's top defenders in the second quarter.
“One of my favorite plays Saturday was when we threw a swing pass to Tre [Wisner], and he had a gain of about 20 yards,” Sarkisian said. “He could have very easily went out of bounds and been fine, but he turned and took on the defender and really delivered the blow.”
Wisner started out on special teams during his freshman campaign and finally got his time to shine last November against Texas Tech, rushing for 60 yards and a touchdown followed by an 11 yard rush during the Big 12 Championship.
When asked how he's handling his new situation during Monday's weekly media availability, Wisner admitted that it's been overwhelming, but that he's grateful for the support he's received from everyone in the program.
"It's definitely been a roller coaster," Wisner said. "But as far as how it's going, I got a great foundation behind me with the coaches and the team. So, you know, they just, every day they come in, they tell me, like, hey, you know, it's your time. But at the same time, whatever comes with it, you got to do what you got to do to help the team."
One of those coaches is running backs coach Tashard Choice, someone who Wisner heavily praised as a figure of motivation and inspiration in and out of the locker room.
"It all comes down to Coach Choice just being a great person outside of football, he's very high-spirited," Wisner said. "Him just buying into the running backs that are in the room, and even when they go down, he buys into us and makes sure that every day we come in, we are giving our all."
Wisner's success and display of physicality so far are arguably direct reflection of the values Choice has instilled, as Wisner mentioned that Choice has drilled the "no excuses" mindset into his players, which has become increasingly relevant since Baxter and Clark's absence. But the running back said that Choice has one strict pet peeve with his guys.
"Playing soft," Wisner said.
The Longhorns are back in action at home against UTSA this weekend, where Wisner hopes to continue to impress in his newfound role.