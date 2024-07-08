Two Key Texas Recruiting Targets Postpone Commitment Dates Due to Weather
As Hurricane Beryl makes its way through southern United States, major recruiting battles are being impacted, and delayed, as a result.
Tight end Nick Townsend and receiver Kelshaun Johnson, two four-star recruits from south-eastern Texas, have delayed their commitment dates as a result of poor weather. Both recruits were expected to make their decisions on Monday, July 8, but have each postponed their announcements, with Townsend announcing a revised commitment date of July 15.
Johnson, who hails from Hitchcock, TX, right on the coast of southern Texas, wants to move a bit hastier. Though the specific time has not been announced, Johnson plans to commit on Wednesday the 10th, eager to show his allegiance to his future college.
Both players are key targets for Texas, but Johnson seems to be trending elsewhere. Five separate crystal balls have been placed for Johnson to choose Texas A&M over Texas, but the two schools are still expected to be the final teams in the running for the speedster.
Townsend and teammate Tanook Hines will wait a bit longer, sticking to a Monday commitment with their amended date of the 15th. Hines is a Texas target, but looks destined to commit to Notre Dame.
Townsend, however, has Texas much more interested. Ranked 108th on 247Sports class of 2025 rankings, Townsend has received a crystal ball to Texas courtesy of Horns247 insider Jordan Scruggs. Townsend also has his eyes on USC, Alabama and, of course, Texas A&M, but the Longhorns seem keen on signing the athletic two-way player.
The two Texas targets each have the opportunity to join an incomplete Texas recruiting class that features zero five stars and just seven four stars so far. Though many of Texas’ targets, such as Johnson and Townsend, are yet to commit,the Longhorns sit 20th in 247’s recruiting rankings, a large jump from the top-five 2024 class.
Texas hopes to make the pair the fourth and fifth blue chips on the offensive side of the ball for the 2025 class, and landing at least one of these two commitments will do a lot for the confidence of the Texas staff, and fans, heading into the final recruiting battles of the summer.