2025 4-Star OT Lamont Rogers Commits to Missouri over Texas

The Texas Longhorns have come up short again in the recruiting race for a major 2025 talent.

Matt Galatzan

Lamont Rogers
Lamont Rogers
The Texas Longhorns are looking to bolster their o-line for the future in order to provide necessary protection for quarterbacks Trey Owens, K.J. Lacey and Dia Bell, but they’ll have to search elsewhere after missing out on securing one of the nation’s top offensive tackles. 

After losing to Oregon for the privilege to secure a pledge from five-star receiver Dakorien Moore, the Longhorns have also lost the chance at landing the valuable in-state services of four-star offensive tackle Lamont Rogers.

He chose the Missouri Tigers and coach Eli Drinkwitz on Saturday among a final group that also included Texas, Oklahoma, and Texas A&M, announcing his decision on his Instagram.

A Mesquite (Dallas) native, Rogers, who stands about 6-6, 311 pounds is the No. 7 offensive tackle in the country, per 247’s composite rankings.

Lamont Rogers
Lamont Rogers

He took his official visit to Texas on June 14, the same weekend that Moore and a slew of others made a trip to campus. Rogers also officially visited SMU, Mizzou, Florida State, Texas A&M and Oklahoma. He fielded offers from other big-name programs like Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State, Oregon, Michigan and Penn State. 

Here’s part of what 247Sports’ scouting report has to say about Rogers:

"Bona fide high-major O-line prospect with tackle traits,” 247Sports writes. "Could become a quality multi-year starter at the P5 level with an NFL Draft ceiling.”

As it stands, the 2025 class features four-star talents like defensive lineman Lance Jackson, linebacker Elijah Barnes, quarterback KJ Lacey, tight end Emaree Winston and running back James Simon. Texas is also awaiting the potential commitments of five-star receivers Kaliq Lockett and Jaime Ffrench along with five-star offensive tackle Michael Fasusi.

