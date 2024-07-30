Longhorns Country

Two Longhorns Named to Bronko Nagurski Trophy Watch List

Jahdae Barron and Anthony Hill have both been named to the Bronko Nagurski Trophy watch list

Matt Galatzan

Texas Longhorns linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. (0) celebrates a sack during the game against Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday, Sep. 9, 2023 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
Texas Longhorns linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. (0) celebrates a sack during the game against Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday, Sep. 9, 2023 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. / Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK
Entering their first year in the SEC, the Texas Longhorns look primed to have a big season.

From a roster standpoint, the Horns are stacked with talent and depth at almost every position. But while the offense will get most of the preseason praise, the defense should not be overlooked.

On Tuesday, linebacker Anthony Hill and defensive back Jahdae Barron were both named to the 2024 Bronko Nagurski Trophy watch list, which is awarded annually to the best defensive player in college football.

Texas Longhorns defensive back Jahdae Barron (23) and Texas Longhorns linebacker David Gbenda (33) celebrate after a play in the second quarter of the Sugar Bowl College Football Playoff semi-finals at the Ceasars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana, Jan. 1, 2024. The Texas Longhorns take on the Washington Huskies for a spot in the College Football Playoff Finals. / Sara Diggins/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK

The two made the list alongside 75 other players from across the country.

Hill ended the 2023 season having played in all 14 games while tallying 67 total tackles, five sacks, one forced fumble and two passes defended. All but one of Hill's five sacks came on big stages. The aforementioned two sacks vs. Alabama was followed up by QB takedowns against Oklahoma in Dallas and the Big 12 title game vs. Oklahoma State.

Returning as a fifth-year senior, the defensive back will be a key leader for the Texas secondary. Barron played in all 14 games last season and registered 61 total tackles, 32 solo, 4.5 for loss, one interception, one fumble recovery, and a career-high of six pass breakups. He's also tied for sixth in program history for most non-offensive touchdowns with three.

Both Hill are Barron will be leaned on heavily by a Texas defense that underwent substantial turnover, and lost a significant amount of talent from the 2023 season.

The Longhorns will open the season against the Colorado State Rams on August 31 in Austin at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

