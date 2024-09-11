UTSA Coach Jeff Traylor on Texas: 'Best Team We've Ever Played'
Following two matchups against fresh opponents this season, Texas football will be reunited with a familiar foe this weekend as it takes on the University of Texas at San Antonio.
The teams have met once before back in 2022 at Darrell K. Royal Memorial Stadium when the Longhorns soared past the Roadrunners in a 41-20 victory. The odds of that happening again this year are high, especially since UTSA lost its lead passer and receiver ahead of the season.
UTSA head coach Jeff Traylor returns for his fifth run with the program and has experienced the environment on the Forty Acres once before, but not against a Texas team as confident as this one. During his media availability on Monday, he spoke about the upcoming challenge the Roadrunners have in front of them, highlighting the fact that the tables have turned for both teams.
"The biggest difference is we were a veteran team back then, and they were kind of in transition a little bit. Now they're very veteran and we're kind of in transition right now," Traylor said. "They're massive, they're extremely fast. It's the best team we've ever played since we've been here."
Traylor highlighted the fact that the intensity and pressure of Saturday's game will be marked by the dedication of Longhorn fans and how they can create a daunting scenery for visitors. With Texas climbing up to the No. 2 spot in the latest AP Poll, Taylor said it'll be a different kind of hurt if his team doesn't give it their all.
"We have had our teeth kicked in before, I'd say this is the fourth time, honestly, but we didn't have the University of Texas waiting on us," Traylor said. "The number two team in the country and arguably the best team in the country and the loudest place you can play, arguably in the country."
As of right now, Texas is the only ranked team on UTSA's schedule, and will undoubtedly be one of, if not the biggest, tests of its season. Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian mentioned during his Monday press conference that the Roadrunners will bring out their best performance against the Longhorns, and his squad must be prepared for that.
"UTSA has got a very talented team, really well coached," Sarkisian said. "Coach Traylor has done a nice job there, and they're a little wounded coming out of last week, so we know we're going to get their best shot, we're going to get their best version. And so we got to prepare really well this week like we have the previous two weeks."
Texas and UTSA will kick off at 6 p.m. CT on Saturday for the first night game of the season, where the Longhorns hope to add another win to their undefeated streak.