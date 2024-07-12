SEC Names Southwest Airlines Official Sponsor, Provides Flights for Texas Football Matchups
Fans of the Southeastern Conference, especially those of the Texas Longhorns, have already begun their travel preparation for some of the most anticipated games to watch this season outside of those played in Austin.
In order to get people closer to the action, Southwest Airlines will now be a major catalyst in ensuring that can happen. The company announced in a press release on Thursday that they are the official airline of the SEC, with the deal starting on July 1 and including both the league and its television network.
The press release specifically mentioned that the multi-year sponsorship agreement will primarily highlight the athletic contributions to the conference's football, men's and women's basketball, baseball, softball, gymnastics, and women's soccer teams.
"Southwest Airlines is proud to be joining the SEC roster as the airline of choice and getting sports fanatics to their favorite games with ease," Jennifer Bridie, Southwest's VP of Marketing Communications and Strategy, said. "SEC fans have been flying with us for decades, checking two free bags of gear, rescheduling road games without fees, and saving flight credits for the year when their team finally makes it to the championship. With this unique sponsorship, we're giving fans more flexibility to join the action as they root for their favorite teams and bring them new opportunities throughout the season to get to know the Southwest brand even better."
This deal will allow Southwest to join the SEC Network and SEC Nation, with the first media campaign effort coming in the form of an advertisement on 'X,' posted by ESPN personality Marty Smith.
"The SEC is pleased Southwest Airlines has joined our official sponsor program," conference commissioner Greg Sankey said. "The SEC sponsor program is important to the mission of supporting our now 16 institutions and Southwest Airlines makes stronger an already robust family of sponsors for the conference. We look forward to Southwest Airlines' participation in our programming and championship events."
The airline can also be expected to make an appearance at the SEC Championship, along with various conference tournaments, including activations at championship events. Southwest has already shown its involvement inside the SEC by providing more flights for specific games ahead of the 2024-2025 football season, including trips from Austin to Detroit for the Texas vs. Michigan game and Austin to Atlanta for the Longhorns' matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs.
Longhorns and SEC enthusiasts alike can look forward to getting the essential services and flights provided by Southwest for all of their game day travel needs this year with this extended deal.