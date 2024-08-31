Longhorns Country

WATCH: Quinn Ewers Appears to Throw No-Look TD Pass vs. Colorado State

Quinn Ewers channeled his inner Matthew Stafford and Patrick Mahomes on a crazy touchdown pass in the season opener vs. Colorado State.

Matt Galatzan

Aug 31, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) warms up before a game against Colorado State at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Meullion-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 31, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) warms up before a game against Colorado State at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Meullion-USA TODAY Sports / Aaron Meullion-USA TODAY Sports
AUSTIN - Quinn Ewers is already doing crazy things on the football field in Game 1 of the 2024 season.

With the Texas Longhorns quarterback already a Heisman trophy hopeful heading into the season, a strong performance against an outmatched Colorado State team could do nothing but strengthen his campaign.

And so far, that is exactly what he is doing.

Already holding a comfortable lead late in the second quarter and with two touchdowns to his name, Ewers made what might be one of the highlight plays of his career, channeling his inner Matthew Stafford and hitting new transfer receiver Matthew Golden on an 11-yard score, with what appeared to be a no-look pass.

The completion gave the Horns a 31-0 lead heading into the locker room, and an exclamation point on a very impressive half from the Texas QB. It was also the second touchdown connection between Ewers and Golden for the game.

For the half, Ewers finished 18 of 25 passing for 248 yards and three touchdowns with one interception - a pass that was tipped at the line of scrimmage. Golden, meanwhile, has three catches for 50 yards in total.

Ewers also hit Alabama transfer Isaiah Bond for his other touchdown pass, who leads the the Horns thus far with five catches for 61 yards and his score.

