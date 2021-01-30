WATCH - Sam At The Senior Bowl: Texas Ex QB Ehlinger Tosses TD

Two products of the University of Texas, on weigh-in day at the Senior Bowl - one stood out (in one case) and maybe one did not (in another case). But now comes Game Day ...

The week started with the "Underwear Olympics.''

But right now? Sam Ehlinger is off to a fine Senior Bowl start, with the first TD pass of the game ...

Leading up to this ...

Our SI partners at NFL Draft Bible have been champing at the bit since the National Championship game to get to Senior Bowl Week.

And here we are, and here they are, in Mobile.

"Measurables'' and the first practices are complete, and as before our guys dig into the American and National practices throughout the week. Here, they focus on two products of the University of Texas who, on weigh-in day, stood out (in one case) and maybe did not (in another case).

What NFL Draft Bible says about the fellas is below ...

TA’QUAN GRAHAM | Texas | DL | Height: 6030 | Weight: 290 | Wingspan: 8518 | Arm: 3478 | Hand: 1058

Texas defensive lineman Ta’Quan Graham came in with the third-longest wingspan for his position group. This is a significant bump for the senior lineman. His longer wingspan will help him get around the offensive linemen without being locked up quickly. Graham will be able to engage the offensive lineman quicker and get around him to the ball carrier and make the play.

READ MORE: Longhorns AD Chris Del Conte Named To CFP Selection Committee

READ MORE: Longhorns Roster Tracker: Texas Lands Notre Dame Transfer Pass Rusher

So far, so good ...

SAM EHLINGER | Texas | QB | Height: 6014 | Weight: 222 | Wingspan: 7518 | Arm: 3000 | Hand: 0968

Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger didn’t do himself any favors to start the day. Ehlinger finished at the bottom of the quarterback list in both wingspan (7518) and arm size (3000). He finished with a hand size of 968, which can cause some concern. We saw the issue with hand size last year (see Joe Burrow) but it didn’t seem to matter too much.

If you're a Longhorns fan, of course, you know that Ehlinger is about more than "measurables'' ... and you hoped - or even assumed - that he'll show off just that fact as the week in Mobile marches on.

So far, so good.

CONTINUE READING: 'Badass With Character': Texas Fan McConaughey On Sark