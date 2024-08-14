WATCH: Texas Ex Jordan Whittington Gets 'Mic'd Up' on Game Day vs. Dallas Cowboys
Former Texas Longhorns wide receiver Jordan Whittington has always been known by his teammates and staff as a vocal leader in and out of the locker room.
But when he gears up for game day, Whittington makes sure to keep the energy light and positive, celebrating the little wins within a big one.
The Los Angeles Rams recently posted a video of Whittington 'mic'd up' on the field in their preseason matchup against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, revealing his excitement to be part of the pros after being taken by the Rams in this year's NFL Draft as the 213th overall pick.
"If this only exists in my dreams, do not wake me up," Whittington said during his mic 'd-up session. "I'm really living like this, man."
Whittington has already proven he has what it takes to make it to the big leagues and has continued that momentum into the start of his rookie career. Against the Cowboys, he led the Rams in receptions with six on the day for a total of 74 yards, assisting his team in gaining the 13-12 win and looking to be a trustworthy target for quarterback Stetson Bennett this season.
"I ain't learned none of the NFL rules yet, I'm learning as I go," Whittington said. "They're out here, everybody telling me the rules. I'm new here, this is my third day out here."
Rams head coach Sean McVay noted that Whittington will be a major asset to the program this year, with comments from the media calling Whittington a sixth-round steal from the Draft and his debut performance solidifying him as a noteworthy addition to the former 2022 Super Bowl champions.
And if there's one thing that Whittington has made clear since his arrival at Los Angeles, it's that he's proud to have his name on the back of an NFL jersey. During the team's post game media availability, Whittington recalled a time where he thought about backing out of the Draft, but now just enjoys living out his dream.
"Your name is on an NFL jersey, ain't that crazy?" Whittington said to his teammate Drake Stoops on the sidelines.
"I just want to say this was a crazy experience, my first time on the field," Whittington said. "This is great, I love this organization, let's keep going."
For Texas fans, Whittington's ability to demonstrate his work ethic and love for the game so early comes as no surprise after being brought up by the Longhorn culture. Whittington will hope to see more action in the Rams' next preseason matchup against the Chargers on Saturday.