Skip to main content

WATCH: Longhorns Coach Steve Sarkisian Loses it In Alamo Bowl Pre-Game Tirade

Texas Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian is getting headlines for the wrong reasons on Friday

The Texas Longhorns had a frustrating night on Thursday night, falling to the Washington Huskies 27-20 in the Alamo Bowl in San Antonio. 

However, instead of Steve Sarkisian getting headlines for getting the Longhorns back to the postseason for the first time in his tenure, he is instead under fire, with a viral pre-game video showing the Texas coach berating an Alamo Bowl staff member.

The incident began with the crew member placing his hands on a firey Sarkisian prior to the team running out of the tunnel. 

Something that Sarkisian, who was understandably wound up before his first bowl game as a head coach since 2014, obviously took exception to. 

“Don’t f—ing touch me again motherf----r," Sarkisian was seen screaming. "Get your f—ing hands off me.”

In two seasons at Texas, Sarkisian currently sits with a 13-12 record, going 8-5 in 2022 after a dreadful 5-7 record in 2021. 

Sarkisian has been able to recruit well in Austin thus far, however, finishing with the No. 5 and No. 3 ranked classes in 2021 and 2022, respectively.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

t'vondre sweat
Play
News

Longhorns DL T'Vondre Sweat Announces 2023 Return

The Texas Longhorns will be getting back one of their best defensive linemen, T'Vondre Sweat, for the 2023 season

By Matt Galatzan
Ja'Kobi Lane
Play
Recruiting

Who is Still Left on 2023 Recruiting Board for Texas?

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

By Longhorns Country Staff
Johntay Cook
Play
Recruiting

Texas Longhorns WR Johntay Cook's 5-Star Pitch to TE Duce Robinson

Johntay Cook has a pitch to star 2023 tight end recruit Duce Robinson, and it involves Arch Manning

By Matt Galatzan

Neither Sarkisian, nor the University of Texas have commented on the incident as of yet. 

You can follow Matt Galatzan on Twitter @MattGalatzan

Want to see the Horns in action? Get your Texas Longhorns game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here to Subscribe to the Longhorns Country Newsletter

Want even more Texas Longhorns? Check out the SI.com team page here

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen.

t'vondre sweat
News

Longhorns DL T'Vondre Sweat Announces 2023 Return

The Texas Longhorns will be getting back one of their best defensive linemen, T'Vondre Sweat, for the 2023 season

By Matt Galatzan
Ja'Kobi Lane
Recruiting

Who is Still Left on 2023 Recruiting Board for Texas?

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

By Longhorns Country Staff
Johntay Cook
Recruiting

Texas Longhorns WR Johntay Cook's 5-Star Pitch to TE Duce Robinson

Johntay Cook has a pitch to star 2023 tight end recruit Duce Robinson, and it involves Arch Manning

By Matt Galatzan
jaylan ford w3243
Football

Texas LB Jaylan Ford Discusses Longhorns Future After Alamo Bowl Loss

The junior linebacker could go pro following the Longhorns' loss to the Huskies.

By Cole Thompson
Johntay Cook
Recruiting

New Texas WR Johntay Cook 'Really Doesn't Like OU'

Johntay Cook has high expectations for the Longhorns over the next few seasons, and that includes sweeping the arch-rival Oklahoma Sooners

By Matt Galatzan
Duce Robinson
Recruiting

5-Star 2023 TE Duce Robinson 'Excited' About Longhorns

Arguably the top remaining prospect on the board for the Longhorns, tight end Duce Robinson is an elite talent

By Matt Galatzan
USATSI_19698296
Football

Questions Surround Longhorns' Run Game In Alamo Bowl Loss To Washington

The departure of Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnon was felt Thursday night in San Antonio.

By Cole Thompson
xavier worthy 33
Football

New Number, Different Xavier Worthy: Longhorns WR Struggles in Loss to Washington

Texas Longhorns star receiver Xavier Worthy was a few plays away from a game to remember. But now, his offseason will be remembered for two huge drops he made in Thursday's loss to the Washington Huskies at the Alamo Bowl.

By Zach Dimmitt