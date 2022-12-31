WATCH: Longhorns Coach Steve Sarkisian Loses it In Alamo Bowl Pre-Game Tirade

The Texas Longhorns had a frustrating night on Thursday night, falling to the Washington Huskies 27-20 in the Alamo Bowl in San Antonio.

However, instead of Steve Sarkisian getting headlines for getting the Longhorns back to the postseason for the first time in his tenure, he is instead under fire, with a viral pre-game video showing the Texas coach berating an Alamo Bowl staff member.

The incident began with the crew member placing his hands on a firey Sarkisian prior to the team running out of the tunnel.

Something that Sarkisian, who was understandably wound up before his first bowl game as a head coach since 2014, obviously took exception to.

“Don’t f—ing touch me again motherf----r," Sarkisian was seen screaming. "Get your f—ing hands off me.”

In two seasons at Texas, Sarkisian currently sits with a 13-12 record, going 8-5 in 2022 after a dreadful 5-7 record in 2021.

Sarkisian has been able to recruit well in Austin thus far, however, finishing with the No. 5 and No. 3 ranked classes in 2021 and 2022, respectively.

Neither Sarkisian, nor the University of Texas have commented on the incident as of yet.

