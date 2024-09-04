What Makes Michigan's Defense So Challenging? It Starts With Steve Sarkisian's Former NFL Colleague
The Texas Longhorns are about to face their biggest challenge likely until mid-October when they head to Ann Arbor to take on the Michigan Wolverines in the Big House.
Yes, Michigan struggled at times against Fresno State in their season opener. But this is still the defending national champions at home in the biggest football stadium in America.
And despite their offensive issues in Week 1, their defense - led by former long-time NFL defensive coordinator Wink Martindale - is still very much elite, and should provide a major challenge for the Longhorns offense.
So what makes the Wolverines so stingy on that side of the ball? According to Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian during the SEC weekly teleconference on Wednesday, it starts with the pressure.
“I think naturally, (Martindale's) trademark and the wrinkle that you see is the pressure packages,” Sarkisian said. "He’s going to pressure you. He likes to cut it up and send defensive backs and send linebackers and attack protections and things of that nature, so he’s not afraid to do it.”
Of course, you can't pressure as a defense unless you trust your secondary to hold up in coverage, and Sark believes that Michigan can do just that.
Which on paper, is very justifiable. The Wolverines have one of the best secondaries in the nation led by arguably the No. 1 cornerback prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft class in Will Johnson.
However, thanks to his previous experience coaching with Martindale in 2004 with the Oakland Raiders, he knows that he will have to account for variations of different looks in those coverages.
“The thing that makes them unique is that they’re still very sound in the backend,” Sarkisian said. “He’s got his coverage bases well organized and just because he’s pressuring doesn’t mean they’re playing man coverage. There is a lot of variation in the coverages, zone coverages, droppers, and things of that nature."
Obviously, Michigan has the players as well, and that can't be discounted.
The Wolverines lost 13 players to the NFL Draft this past spring, including five players from the defensive side of the ball. That is not counting two un-drafted free agents, either.
Despite that, this defense still has multiple NFL talents at all levels, and the Longhorns are fully aware of that fact.
“They’ve got very talented players on the defensive side of the ball,” Sarkisian said. “They’ve got a very good defensive front, bunch of NFL players... Three really good linebackers and these guys are NFL players. They are very talented in the backend. They’ve got great length, they can run, they’re physical. They play with a lot of pride.”
In other words, Martindale's defense will likely best the Horns' face until October 19 when the Georgia Bulldogs come to Austin.
And it should be the ultimate litmus test heading into their inaugural SEC schedule.
Texas and Michigan kick off Saturday at 11 am on FOX.