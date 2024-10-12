With Oklahoma Blowout In The Books, The Real Test Awaits For Texas Longhorns
DALLAS - The No. 1 Texas Longhorns proved their top overall ranking was deserved on Saturday, dismantling the No. 18 Oklahoma Sooners 34-3 in the Red River Rivalry.
Decimated, the Sooners were overmatched on both sides of the ball, while the Longhorns despite playing far from their best football, looked every bit a dominant force when it mattered.
But now, with their biggest game of the year to date out of the way, their true test as the nation's top team is just a week away.
On October 19, the Horns will host the No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs in Austin, who will be coming off of a dog fight with the Mississippi State Bulldogs. the same Mississippi State team that Texas dominated 35-13 at DKR.
Of course, the transitive nature of college football does not translate that way.
In the Bulldogs, the Horns will be facing by far the most talented team they have seen on both sides of the ball. As we write this, the Bulldogs lone blemish on the season came in a shootout loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide in what might end up being the game of the year in the college football.
They have an elite QB in Carson Beck who is on the same level as Texas star Quinn Ewers. They have dominant offensive and defensive fronts and can match Texas' talent at every position.
Georgia is also well equipped to handle the drama that will surround the weekend in Austin. College GameDay will be in tow for the prime time matchup, and the stars will be out on the sidelines in what should be the most anticiapted game of the season to this point in the sport.
Can the Longhorns handle that kind of pressure?
If they can, they could once again cement their claim as the nation's top team, and have a clear path to the SEC Championship and College Football Playoff.
If they falter, there will still be plenty of football left to be played before their season is over. That said, their margin for error could not be slimmer.
Of course Steve Sarkisian has prepared his team for games like the one the Longhorns will face next Saturday. And they are battled tested after their College Football Playoff run last season.
But this is a new season, and the true test of what this Texas Longhorns team is remains on the horizon.