Texas Longhorns' Guard To Have Season-Ending Surgery, Take A Medical Redshirt
AUSTIN - As No. 4 Texas gears up to face No. 2 South Carolina, the Longhorns will officially be without senior guard Laila Phelia, as an eye injury she suffered just nine games into the season is forcing her to use a medical redshirt. Chip Brown of 247Sports reported that she will undergo surgery, ending any hopes of her making a comeback this season.
Texas head coach Vic Schaefer announced that Phelia would be redshirting in an earlier media availability on January 29. The Michigan transfer suffered a detached retina and will return to the court for the 2025-2026 season.
Set to be a key part of this Texas team, Phelia transferred to Texas as one of the top players in the transfer portal. At Michigan, she was named to the All-Big Ten team her junior year, playing in 33 games and averaging 16.8 points per game.
In just eight games for Texas, she averaged 6.1 points with her season high coming on the road agaisnt Depaul, when she scored 10. She played in the game against Notre Dame, Texas' first loss of the season and contributed three points in 15 minutes.
Her final game this season was against Southern University, when Texas routed the Jaguars 97-39. She played 23 minutes against West Virginia, her most of the season.
Now, Phelia watches from the sidelines as Texas continues to win, and while it can be wondered what her impact could have been, Texas fans can look forward to seeing her play with Madison Booker next year.
With the potential departure of point guard Rori Harmon and sure departures of Taylor Jones and Shay Holle, Phelia could be a key part of Texas' lineup next season.
The Longhorns' next game is Sunday at 1 p.m. against South Carolina. The game will be aired on ESPN.
