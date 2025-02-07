Texas Longhorns 5-Star Signee Justus Terry Responds to NIL Claims
Texas Longhorns five-star signee Justus Terry has been the subject of NIL discussions in the past couple of days.
Originally committed to the Georgia Bulldogs, Terry de-committed back in march, but was still largely projected to land in Athens by the end of the cycle.
However, Terry shocked college football fans when he announced he was set to sign with Steve Sarkisian's Longhorns during the Early Signing Period in December.
This week, On3 Sports Director of Recruitment Chad Simmons suggested that the move had to be due to NIL reasons.
“I don’t know how else to say it — just a straight-up better NIL package,” Simmons said. “That’s kind of what it came down to. Justus had the better, much longer connections in Athens with Tray Scott, Kirby Smart, Glen Schumann and multiple off-field staffers. He had been there to Athens too many times to count. Texas got involved in the fall, communication picked up in the summer and they got him on campus for an official visit. ... But I think the simple answer is: the better NIL package won out.”
Yet the defensive lineman took to social media to give his own version of the facts.
"People say anything when you don't give them details on why you made your decision," Terry said in an Instagram post on Tuesday. "That's the only thing people can think about 'NIL'."
Regardless of the reasoning behind his commitment, the Texas Longhorns got a star in the Georgia native.
Terry is already enrolled at the University of Texas and is expected to get significant playing time in the fall if he is able to absorb the defensive system. He will be taking a trip to his home state as the Longhorns take on the Bulldogs on Nov. 15.
