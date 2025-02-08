Two Texas Longhorns Ruled Out vs. Vanderbilt Commodores
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns are dealing with more injury issues during the most important stretch of their season.
Texas guard Tramon Mark was surprisingly ruled out on the SEC student-athlete availablity report released Friday ahead of Saturday's meeting with Vanderbilt in Nashville. Chendall Weaver remains out for a ninth straight game while forwards Kadin Shedrick and Devon Pryor are both questionable after getting banged up in Wednesday's 78-70 loss to the Arkansas Razorbacks.
It's unclear what injury Mark is dealing with or when he picked it up against Arkanas. Mark finished the loss to Arkansas scoreless on 0 of 2 shooting in 21 minutes of action.
Pryor (calf strain) suffered his injury against the Razorbacks and was ruled out for the rest of the game. Shedrick exited the contest as well but eventually returned.
"The drugs started kicking in pretty good, and I felt like I could at least try and help win," Shedrick said after the game.
Texas head coach Rodney Terry didn't appear too concerned about Pryor's injury, and his questionable status on the availability report reflects that. Pryor is averaging 3.8 points and 2.2 rebounds this season but has come on strong in SEC action as of late.
"He's had some injuries here and there, and he got nicked up tonight, a little bit with an injury that he had last Saturday a little bit as well," Terry said.
Texas and Vanderbilt will tip off from Nashville tomorrow at 12 p.m. CT.
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI
Other Texas Longhorns News:
MORE: Xavier Worthy 'Expects Nothing Less' Than a Heisman Trophy for Arch Manning
MORE: Former Texas Longhorns Star Tim Campbell, Brother of Earl Campbell, Dead at 68
MORE: Texas Longhorns Ex Johntay Cook Arrested On Multiple Charges
MORE: Longhorns Dominate, Ewers Picked As Aaron Rodgers Heir in New ESPN Mock Draft
MORE: Bijan Robinson Reflects on Ohio State Recruiting Saga: 'Doesn't Feel Right'