Locked on Longhorns: Who is Arch Manning as a player?

On today's episode of Locked on Longhorns, John Garcia and I discuss what makes Arch Manning special.

Arch Manning is unquestionably one of the most hyped recruits to ever play high school football.

Due to that hype, the conversation surrounding Arch has been dominated by the question that is at the forefront of everyone's mind: What university will he commit to?

What we don't talk about, however, is the football skills that led to Manning's hoopla. We don't talk nearly enough about the on-the-field skillset that made Manning the #1 overall recruit in the 2023 recruiting class.

When asked about Manning, the first thing John Garcia, Director of Football Recruiting at Sports Illustrated, mentioned was that he had the highest floor of any quarterback in this recruiting class.

Manning, who is listed at 6'4 and 220lbs, already has the frame to play at the college football level and possibly beyond. Garcia compared Manning's frame to that of Andrew Luck, the first overall draft pick in the 2012 NFL Draft.

Manning's consistency in the short to the intermediate game is arguably what separates him the most from the other quarterbacks in the 2023 class. Although he may not have the arm strength of a Malachi Nelson or Nicholas Iamaleava, his deep ball is a plus for him as well.

Manning also has some of the cleanest mechanics out of any signal caller in the 2023 recruiting class. Given the National Football League pedigree in his family, this should come as no surprise.

There was always going to be hype surrounding Arch because of the success that Peyton and Eli Manning had in the NFL. But the #1 ranking in the 2023 recruiting class? Arch earned that with his talent and his play on the field.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Sign up for the daily LonghornsCountry.com Newsletter Today!

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.