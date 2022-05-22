Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
College Football

Arch Manning to Visit Texas, Pair of SEC Schools This Summer, per Report

Arch Manning, the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, plans to visit Texas, Georgia, and Alabama this summer as he continues his recruitment, his family told 247 Sports. His first visit will be to Georgia in the first week of June and he will visit the other two schools in the weeks to follow. 

Earlier this week, Inside Texas reported Manning is set to visit the Longhorns with high school teammate Will Randle in the middle of June. The five-star quarterback is entering his last year at Isidore Newman in New Orleans. 

In March, it was reported that Manning narrowed his college search down to six schools: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Ole Miss and Texas. However, On3 reported that the Mannings have been focusing on two schools in particular: Georgia and Texas. 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

The signal-caller has thrown for 6,307 yards and 81 touchdowns in his high school career and rushed for 742 yards and 19 scores on the ground. 

More CFB Coverage:

Breaking
Texas Longhorns
Texas Longhorns
Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama Crimson Tide
Georgia Bulldogs
Georgia Bulldogs

YOU MAY LIKE

Candace Parker points to a teammate after making a shot during a game.
WNBA

Candace Parker Notches Triple-Double in Win Over Mystics

The star forward became the oldest player in WNBA history to accomplish the feat.

By Zach Koons
Mario Balotelli of Adana Demirspor during the Turkish Super League football match between Galatasaray and Adana Demirspor at NEF Stadium in Istanbul , Turkey on May 16 , 2022.
Soccer

Mario Balotelli Dances Past Defender, Scores Fifth Goal of Match

The Italian soccer star danced past his defender before scoring one of his five goals in Turkish Super Lig action on Sunday.

By Mike McDaniel
Aston Villa goalie Robin Olsen.
Soccer

Aston Villa Goalkeeper Assaulted by Fans During Pitch Invasion

Manchester City released a statement apologizing to the goalie.

By Daniel Chavkin
Jesse-Marsch-Leeds-Survival
Play
Soccer

Marsch’s Leeds Survives Relegation Scare, Secures EPL Place

Jesse Marsch’s Leeds United took it to the very end but managed to outlast Burnley in the race for safety in England’s top flight.

By Associated Press
May 17, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Liam Hendriks (31) delivers a pitch against the Kansas City Royals in the ninth inning the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Hendriks Slams Donaldson’s Explanation of ‘Jackie’ Comment

The All-Star closer blasted the Yankees slugger for his comments toward Tim Anderson.

By Jelani Scott
Man City celebrates the Premier League title
Play
Soccer

Intense Drama Defines Final Day As Man City Wins Premier League Title

A wild Matchday 38 in England’s top flight ended how it started: with the defending champions atop the table for the fourth time in five seasons.

By Jonathan Wilson
Jadeveon Clowney of the Cleveland Browns
NFL

Browns Re-Sign Former Pro Bowler Jadeveon Clowney, per Report

He had nine sacks in Cleveland last season.

By Daniel Chavkin
Jun 29, 2021; London, United Kingdom; Serena Williams (USA) reacts while playing Aliaksandra Sasnovich (BLR) in first round ladies singles on centre court at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Mandatory Credit: Peter Van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

Serena Williams Trading Card Makes History in Record Sale

Make that another record for the tennis legend.

By Jelani Scott