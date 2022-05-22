Arch Manning, the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, plans to visit Texas, Georgia, and Alabama this summer as he continues his recruitment, his family told 247 Sports. His first visit will be to Georgia in the first week of June and he will visit the other two schools in the weeks to follow.

Earlier this week, Inside Texas reported Manning is set to visit the Longhorns with high school teammate Will Randle in the middle of June. The five-star quarterback is entering his last year at Isidore Newman in New Orleans.

In March, it was reported that Manning narrowed his college search down to six schools: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Ole Miss and Texas. However, On3 reported that the Mannings have been focusing on two schools in particular: Georgia and Texas.

The signal-caller has thrown for 6,307 yards and 81 touchdowns in his high school career and rushed for 742 yards and 19 scores on the ground.

More CFB Coverage: