Elite Texas Longhorns Target Cancels Visit in Wake of Tashard Choice News
The Texas Longhorns were able to fend off one NFL team to retain running backs coach Tashard Choice, but a second one was too much to handle.
After some interest from the Dallas Cowboys, it seemed as if Choice would stick around for his fourth season with the Longhorns. At least that was the case until the Detroit Lions came calling Thursday, and now he's off to join Dan Campbell and co. in the Motor City.
Losing Choice this late in the offseason is rough enough, but the fallout from his departure may be even worse.
Just after news of Choice's departure broke, running back recruit Ezavier Crowell announced that he has cancelled his official to Texas, which was set for June 6-8. Crowell is the No. 13 running back and No. 9 player in the state of Alabama in 247Sports' composite rankings.
Hailing from Jackson, Alabama, Crowell has been elite in his two high school seasons. According to 247Sports, Crowell has rushed for 3,701 yards and 56 touchdowns while averaging well over 10 yards per carry. He also has 20 receptions for 470 yards and six touchdowns in that same time.
Crowell still has official visits to Georgia, Auburn and Alabama set for this summer. On3 believes Alabama is the heavy favorite to land him at 52.9 percent, but Auburn is still in the running at 31 percent.
The Longhorns have three players currently in their 2026 recruiting class, including five-star quarterback Dia Bell.
