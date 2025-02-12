Chris Del Conte Announces Change to Texas Longhorns 2025 Football Schedule
AUSTIN -- University of Texas Athletic Director Chris Del Conte announced Tuesday that there's a small change being made to the 2025 Texas Longhorns football schedule.
In his weekly newsletter, Del Conte revealed that the non-conference game against Sam Houston State next season will be moved up one week from Sept. 27 to Sept. 20. This now allows the Longhorns to have a bye week before hitting the road for their SEC opener on Oct. 4 against the Florida Gators.
"Oh, and one update for your calendar's folks. Our home football game with Sam Houston this fall is moving up a week to September 20," Del Conte wrote. "It was originally scheduled for September 27 but will now be played a week earlier closing out our non-conference schedule."
Texas will face Ohio State, San Jose State and UTEP before the matchup with the Bearkats.
The full newsletter can be read below:
The Longhorns face a toughly-structured schedule next season, and this change allows the team to refocus before the going gets rough. After Florida, Texas will head to Dallas to face Oklahoma before back-to-back road games against Kentucky (Oct. 18) and Mississippi State (Oct. 25).
Texas does not play a home game for the entire month of October and will only have three SEC home games next season.
But before thinking that far ahead, the Longhorns have to deal with preparing for the 2025 season opener against the defending-champion Buckeyes in Columbus. The two blue bloods will kick off on Saturday, Aug. 30.
