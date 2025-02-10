Texas Longhorns New QB 'Beyond Blessed' With Commitment
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns are bringing in some depth at quarterback ahead of the 2025 season.
Texas added a preferred walk-on commitment from 2025 unranked quarterback Luke Dunham on Sunday. An Austin native and McCallum High School product, Dunham will join a quarterback room headlined by Arch Manning, Trey Owens and KJ Lacey next season.
Dunham announced on X that he's "beyond blessed" to become a Longhorn.
"Beyond blessed to announce my Commitment to play football and earn a degree from the University of Texas!" he wrote. "I want to thank all of the great teammates, coaches, and mentors who have helped bring me to this position."
Dunham announced that Texas had offered him on Friday, and it didn't take long for him to make his decision. Dunham also holds an offer from Midwestern State, a Division II program in Wichita Falls northwest of Dallas near the Oklahoma border.
Dunham now joins a talented Texas '25 class that's expected to bring tons of added excitement to the Forty Acres next season. Five-star talents like safety/linebacker Jonah Williams, receiver Kaliq Lockett, defensive lineman Justus Terry and cornerback Kade Phillips headline the top along with four-stars like athlete Michael Terry III, edge Lance Jackson, receiver Jaime Ffrench and many more.
Looking ahead, the Longhorns are also bringing in four-star quarterback Dia Bell in 2026. Depending on how the season goes, it's likely that Dunham will still be at Texas when Bell arrives next year.
But first, the Longhorns will have their sights set on the season opener against the Ohio State Buckeyes in Columbus on Saturday, Aug. 30.
