Two Texas Longhorns Named to PFF All-Transfer Portal Roster
Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian hit the transfer portal hard in 2024 as premier talent, such as wide receivers Xavier Worthy and Adonai Mitchell, joined the NFL, leaving holes in an offense that was expected to be one of the best in the nation.
Sarkisian's selections out of the portal proved to be season-changing, and in return, their time at Texas has propelled them to start their own professional journey.
PFF recently named two Longhorns to its All-Transfer Portal Team, a roster compiled of all transfers that made their move prior to the 2024 season and have made significant strides at their position.
Junior wide receiver Matthew Golden was one of three wide receivers to snag a spot on the list. Joining the Texas program after two years at Houston, Golden became one of, if not the most impactful pickups for the Longhorns.
He led the team with 987 receiving yards and nine touchdown passes, including a game-tying touchdown reception against Arizona State in the College Football Playoff Quarterfinal. His breakout performance has earned him a predicted first-round selection in this spring's NFL Draft, and he has already announced his departure to turn pro.
The second Longhorn to make the cut was senior safety Andrew Mukuba, one of few defensive additions to Texas in 2024, but a crucial one nonetheless. Transferring for his final year of college football, Mukuba came back home to Austin and ended up third on the team in total tackles with 69 and tied for most interceptions with five, alongside senior defensive back Jahdae Barron. His final interception versus Arizona State sealed the win for Texas to send the program to the
Playoff Semifinal. Mukuba has also declared for the Draft, and he has inked his name in a few mock drafts so far.
Texas traveling to its second consecutive College Football Playoff and first SEC Championship this season would not have been possible without Golden or Mukuba, and fans can expect to hear their names called come April.
