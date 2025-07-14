Four-Star LB Chooses ACC Program Over Texas Longhorns
Coming into the weekend, four-star linebacker Calvin Thomas was deciding between five programs for his collegiate commitment, including the Texas Longhorns. Announcing his decision on Saturday, the Houston native did not choose the Forty Acres, committing to North Carolina instead.
According to On3's Hayes Fawcett, Thomas had narrowed his decision to Texas, North Carolina, SMU, Michigan and Nebraska. Declaring his commitment for the Tar Heels, Thomas is hoping to bring about success to the program.
"Gonna help bring this school to the top of the board," Thomas said.
What Did the Longhorns Potentially Miss Out On in Thomas
Ranked as the No. 18 linebacker in the 2026 recruiting class according to 247Sports, Thomas sizes in at 6-foot-3 and 215 pounds. In his junior season with Cy Ranch High School, the four-star recorded 69 tackles, 8.5 tackles-for-loss, seven sacks, an interception, and a fumble recovery.
"[Power four]-caliber defensive prospect who projects as a linebacker but could also provide value as a two-point edge rusher....Likely owns significant frame potential," 247Sports Scouting Analyst Gabe Brooks said. "Productive junior season included seven sacks; flashed some rush nuance in the form of a couple of go-to moves and ability to generate a secondary rush...Displays above average linear pursuit athleticism...Capable of packing a pop as a striker, but can be inconsistent when finishing as a tackler...Projects as a possible high-major defender who could fit a couple of different roles depending on scheme...Possesses ample long-term upside that could lead beyond college
After missing out on Thomas, Texas continues its pursuits to bolster its 2026 recruiting class that currently ranks ninth in the nation according to 247Sports' recruiting class rankings. If he committed to the Longhorns, Thomas would have been the second linebacker to join the class, which currently only has one.
The lone linebacker in Texas's 2026 recruiting class is four-star Kosi Okpala, who ranks at No. 19 in the nation at his position by On3. At the moment, Texas has a total of 18 commits, including 11 four-stars and two five-stars.
After joining North Carolina, the Tar Heels sit at 19th in the recruiting class rankings, with a total of 32 commits. After Thomas announced his decision, he became the sixth four-star to join the Tar Heels' 2026 class, the rest of the recruits being three stars.
With the 32 recruits committed to Chapel Hill, North Carolina has the most commits among the programs in the top 20 of 247Sports' rankings. Despite that big number, the team's six four stars are tied with Washington for the second fewest.